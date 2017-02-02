Diamond Resorts International(R) Timeshare – Studies Suggest Vacations Improve Physical and Mental Health

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2017 / The conclusion reached by numerous studies over the past few years show vacations have a quantitatively positive effect on physical and mental health. Despite clear evidence, Americans find it difficult to take a break. According to data compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, people are working much harder than a generation ago – in 1976 more than 9 million people took a summer break, but that number dropped to

7 million by 2014. Diamond Resorts International®, one of the world’s biggest vacation time-share networks with over 350 destinations in 34 countries, has compiled evidence showing just how frequent retreats can improve our health.

A 2013 survey commissioned by Diamond Resorts International® through Nielsen Company found over 75% of respondents reported feeling happier when they planned a trip at least once a year.1 But in spite of that, Americans are leaving an average of 9.2

vacation days unused. In the U.S., most workers receive about 14 vacation days, compared with 26 for Britain and 37 for France. A New York Times article reported that for both men and women, taking a break every two years significantly lessens the risk of coronary heart disease or heart attacks. One study published in 2000, tracked 12,000 men over nine years and found that those who failed to take an annual vacation were 32% more likely to die of a heart attack at an early age.

Diamond Resorts International® also highlights that better sleep is one of the lasting results of regular vacations. In 2006, Mark Rosekind, president and chief scientist of the scientific consulting firm Alertness Solutions – which has worked with NASA on sleep issues – conducted a scientific study for Air New Zealand to measure the immediate effects of a vacation. He monitored a group of 15 people who were traveling to New Zealand for journeys lasting between 7 and 12 days. Using brain monitors and a wrist device to measure the quantity and quality of their sleep three days before, during, and after a vacation, he found after two to three days of vacation time, people averaged an hour increase of good quality sleep and 80% improvement in reaction times. The produce lasting effects remained when they returned home, with that same hour of good sleep still being achieved. 2

About Diamond Resorts International®

Diamond Resorts International®, with its network of more than 370 vacation destinations located in 35 countries throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, Australasia and Africa, provides guests with choice and flexibility to let them create their dream vacation, whether they are traveling an hour away or around the world. Our relaxing vacations have the power to give guests an increased sense of happiness and satisfaction in their lives, while feeling healthier and more fulfilled in their relationships, by enjoying memorable and meaningful experiences that let them Stay Vacationed.™

Diamond Resorts International® manages vacation ownership resorts and sells vacation ownership points that provide members and owners with Vacations for Life® at over 370 managed and affiliated properties and cruise itineraries.

