Equipment and Car Auction, Verona, KY, February 9, 2017 through JJ Kane Auctioneers

Duke Energy, Asplundh Tree Expert Co. and other corporate and private fleet owners offer surplus vehicles and equipment to the general public through JJ Kane Auctioneers in Verona, Kentucky on Thursday, February 9th 2017. More than 490 used bucket trucks, chippers, pickups, ATVs, vans and construction equipment will sell with no reserve!

The auction is at 2841 Verona-Mudlick Road, Verona, KY, 41092. Bidders can participate in person or online. Items are available for public inspection on Wednesday February 8th, 8a.m.-4 p.m. and also beginning at 7:00 a.m. on auction day. Several times each year retiring autos and equipment are offered for sale to the general public at this auction.

JJ Kane auctions are unreserved. That means that everything sells to the highest bidder, regardless of price. Owners are not allowed to bid on equipment they have consigned to the auction.

