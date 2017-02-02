Fandom Sports Media Corp. Enters into a Cross Platform Advertising Agreement with Golden Bay Media

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2017 / FanDom Sports Media Corp. (CNSX: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) (“FanDom Sports” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an agreement with Golden Bay Media to cross market within each other’s applications.

Golden Bay Media Inc. (“GBM”) is a privately held company based out of Canada with international offices located in Delaware, USA and Saint Peter Port, Guernsey. GBM is a producer, distributor and operator of skill based games developed in house using GBM’s private gaming platform allowing its products to be fully flexible to support all PC’s, Tablet’s and Mobile devices. All of GBM’s products are driven by its private affiliate software platform which allows for greater penetration in the online gaming sector.

GBM’s focus is to become the industry leader in the acquisition and development of profitable skill based mobile apps and online skill gaming technologies whose main objective is focused around optimizing existing applications and integrating them into new global markets, while increasing revenue streams to allow for future acquisitions.

GBM is slated to release its first of four skill based game titles under the Battle RPS (Rock, Paper, Scissors) game platform in Q1 2017. The first of which will be BNG (Battle-N-Go), a Player vs. Player heads up Rock, Paper, Scissors wagering game. Battle RPS is a registered Trademark of GBM Inc., 2016.

Fandom Sports Media CEO Blair Naughty states, “We are thrilled to have worked out a win-win deal with Golden Bay Media. The products that they are set to launch are well positioned to be huge successes and attract a very meaningful following. We are excited to be able to have Golden Bay Media and the Battle RPS (Rock, Paper, Scissors) wagering game advertise within our FanDom Sports App. We are also fortunate to have their audience view our advertisements within their App.”

Golden Bay Media CEO Fern Turner states, “Both GBM and FanDom Sports are set to launch in Q1 2017. Both are at the early stages, and to find other companies that will essentially advertise on a barter basis is a fantastic way to get the brand awareness out there at a minimal cost.”

About Fandom Sports Media Corp.

Fandom Sports Media Corp. is an aggregator, curator and producer of unique fan-focused content offered on a category-specific, social network and delivered through the Fandom Sports Media mobile app. We tap into the passion of fans by providing an engaging social platform for the world’s most enthusiastic sports fans to share, compare, moan, whine, gloat and trash talk about the sports, teams, players, fans and owners they love, hate and love to hate. We’re like that fun guy or girl at the sports bar or Super Bowl party that everyone wants to hang out with. Our unique approach will blend curated content with user-generated content while providing access to athletes and celebrities both on-line and at local sponsored events. Fun. Friendly. Smart. Entertaining.

Follow FanDom Sports on Instagram and Twitter @FandomSportsApp and make sure to like FanDom Sports on Facebook too!

To find out more about Fandom Sports, please contact investor relations at 604-346-7613.

You may also visit the Company’s website at www.fandomsportsmedia.com.

On Behalf of the Company

“Blair Naughty”

Blair Naughty, CEO

For additional Information:

Fandom Sports Media Corp.

Blair Naughty

Tel: 604-346-7613.

Email: info@fandomsportsmedia.com

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company’s corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements due to new information or events.

SOURCE: FanDom Sports Media Corp.

ReleaseID: 454102