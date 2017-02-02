GameBench Establishes the First Mobile Performance Benchmark Based on Real-World Crowdsourced Data

GameBench has announced today that it will be sharing globally crowdsourced performance data with the mobile industry in order to raise the standard of mobile user experiences across apps, games and devices.

Starting with a closed beta in Q2 2017, mobile professionals will be able to access accurate, anonymised performance data gathered from thousands of users of GameBench’s free app. This “crowd” of users has so far tested over 8,500 different apps and games running on more than 3,500 different models of mobile device, building an essential resource for games studios and device manufacturers who want to conduct competitor analysis or be sure of their own market readiness.

A snapshot of the crowdsourced data will also be made freely available to the public at http://www.gamebench.net. This snapshot will take the form of badges that grade mobile games and devices as “Optimised” or “Unoptimised” based on whether they meet objective performance criteria. Because these badges are based upon 1,000s of real-life gaming experiences from around the world, users of the platform can trust the badges as a quick and independent mark of quality.

Since it was founded in 2013, GameBench’s mission has been to provide game developers with a powerful tool to benchmark the performance of their products against their own private targets. Today’s announcement of a crowdsourced tool and public benchmark takes things a big step further, creating a fresh incentive for game and device creators to deliver the sort of performance and optimisation that consumers demand.

Richard Wilson CEO of TIGA, the trade association representing the games industry in the UK said, “This is a significant move forward for both GameBench and for the mobile industry, reflecting the maturity and growing importance of the gaming industry to the wider economy. It is indicative of the broader trend towards empowering consumers with the data required to make their own decisions. GameBench’s new tool will also be a great resource for games studios.”

Announcing GameBench’s new data platform today, Sri Iyer, founder and CEO of GameBench said, “We have amassed an ever growing database of performance data, collected by real users playing games naturally on their own devices. We are now making these data publicly available for the first time, and largely for free, because we are committed to raising the standard of mobile product performance.”

The best high-fidelity gaming products

GameBench offers three badges for mobile products: Seamless, Optimised or Unoptimised. Each badge provides a clear, crowdsourced indication of the quality that users have experienced with a product.

These badges will be awarded for different categories of product — such as high-fidelity gaming, casual gaming or VR experiences. As an illustration, here are some badges for high-fidelity gaming products:

Seamless — Apple’s iPhone 7 range, Samsung’s Galaxy S7 range and Google’s Pixel smartphones get this badge, because they deliver industry-leading performance across a basket of popular high-fidelity games. Equally, games like Vainglory, Mortal Kombat X and Unkilled get a Seamless badge, because they show best-in-class performance across a basket of popular mobile devices.

Optimised — The HTC 10 and the OnePlus 3 merit this badge because they tend to deliver good playability across popular high-fidelity games — achieving, for example, a minimum threshold of 30 frames per second (fps) for in-game animation. Games like Modern Combat 5 and Need for Speed: No Limits get this badge too, because they deliver solid 30fps experiences across a range of popular devices.

Unoptimised — A number of older devices, such as the Nexus 6 and the HTC One M9, fail to deliver 30fps across our sample of high fidelity games. Also, some games like NBA 2K17 fail to deliver 30fps across popular devices. Poor frames rates can lead not only to inconsistent animation, but also a lack of responsiveness that hurts gameplay.

For further information on these products and to be notified as soon as they launch, please register your interest at http://www.gamebench.net/beta

