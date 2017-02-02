Greenberg Traurig Shareholders Speak at Medical Device Business Development: Mergers, Acquisitions & Corporate Strategy Conference

Barbara A. Jones and Joshua M. Samek, Corporate & Securities shareholders with global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, spoke at the 3rd Annual Medical Device Business Development: Mergers, Acquisitions & Corporate Strategy Conference, Jan. 30 – 31, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jones served a chairperson for the Jan. 31 program, providing welcome and closing remarks and introducing each panel presentation throughout the day. Jones served as a panelist for the interactive discussion, “Evaluating the Current M&A Landscape & Its Impact on Medical Device Industry Competition.” Led by senior-level executives from the largest medical device companies, this session covered recent business development transactions and current opportunities for growth in various segments of the industry, and forecasted the potential impact on the competitive landscape.

Both Jones and Samek were panelists for “Case Study: Transactional Insight into Emerging Market Acquisitions.” This panel covered strategies for identifying optimal deal structures for emerging markets, effective due diligence surrounding tax incentives, and overcoming challenges in anti-trust and anti-competition clauses.

A shareholder in Greenberg Traurig’s Boston office, Jones is listed as a 2015 “Top Women in Law” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. She maintains a diverse corporate and securities law practice across industry groups, emphasizing complex international and domestic transactions, including private and public financings, IPOs, secondary offerings, dual listings, mergers and acquisitions, and licensing transactions. Jones regularly advises public and private companies in the life sciences sector in M&A, financing, licensing and corporate governance. Her work also extends to complex regulatory reporting and compliance issues arising in connection with her transactional work and representation of public companies. She regularly counsels public and private company boards of directors in the course of her practice and serves on three non-profit boards. Jones, who is an Executive Council member of Ellevate Boston, is also active in the representation of female Olympic and National Team athletes and sports-related organizations.

A shareholder in the firm’s Miami office, Samek focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, public and private securities offerings, financing transactions and general corporate and business law matters. He represents a broad range of clients at all stages of development, including public companies, private equity funds and portfolio companies, start-up companies and private investors. Samek regularly counsels public companies and private investors on SEC reporting and compliance matters and serves as outside general counsel to various private companies.

