PI’s SiP Alignment Engine is a 2017 PIC Awards Finalist – Polls are Open until Feb. 21st

PI’s automated high-speed alignment engine was selected as a PIC Awards finalist in the Advances in Manufacturing category. Winners will be announced at the PIC conference 07 – 08 Mar 2017, Brussels, Belgium.

When alignment speed is critical and accuracy needs to be at the nanoscale, for projects from planar testing to packaging, PI has the award-winning solution. The FMPA Fast Multichannel Photonics Alignment system is a 2017 PIC Awards finalist, which rewards excellence, innovation, and success in the worldwide PIC industry. Voting is open until February 21st, with the winners of this prestigious award announced on March 7th at the PIC International Conference in Brussels, Belgium. Already a winner of R&D’s Top 100 most significant products of the year in 2016, the FMPA was recently showcased at Photonics West 2017 in San Francisco.

The SiP Solution



The FMPA Fast Multichannel Photonics Alignment Engine is an advanced alignment system based on a highly specialized digital motion controller with embedded advanced alignment and tracking functionality and a hybrid precision scanning and tracking mechanism combining the advantages of piezoelectric on servo-motorized drives. It addresses the market need for fast, parallel, nanoscale-accurate, multi-degree-of-freedom global optical alignment optimization required in key SiP production steps from planar test to packaging.

Standard and Custom Solutions



PI has over 4 decades of experience providing in-house engineered precision motion control solutions, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the customer’s application.

About PI



PI is a leading manufacturer of precision motion control equipment, piezo motors, air bearing stages, and hexapod parallel-kinematics for semiconductor applications, photonics, bio-nano-technology and medical engineering. PI has been developing and manufacturing standard & custom precision products with piezoceramic and electromagnetic drives for 4 decades. The company has been ISO 9001 certified since 1994 and provides innovative, high-quality solutions for OEM and research. The PI group employs more than 1,000 people worldwide in 15 subsidiaries and R&D / engineering centers on 3 continents.

