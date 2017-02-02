SiberName Blog Site Becomes Client Communication Center

SiberName now invites its clients to propose blog articles topics that would benefit its market. Clients may be invited as guest bloggers if they submit articles on these popular topics. Articles can be in text, audio or video format.

As of February 6th, 2017, Internet Registrar and web hosting company SiberName will be using its blog site as the primary means of mass communication with its clients and its market. Clients may also be invited to contribute blog articles to this site, if the articles are pertinent to SiberName's current customer base. Submission guidelines are available.

Sylvain Henry, marketing manager of SiberName says, “The SiberName blog site is a practical “multi-media Web log” of all that’s important to those interested in Website-hosting, Website-marketing, email-hosting and Internet domain names. The blog articles are searchable and always accessible, and have a greater reach and impact than traditional client-base emails.”

In addition to a list of new articles coming out in February, SiberName now invites its clients to propose blog article topics that would benefit its clients and its market. Clients may be invited as guest bloggers if they submit articles on these popular topics. Articles can be in text, audio or video format. The most popular guest blogger articles will be promoted via SiberName's Client Network, which is considerable.

Here’s a link to the SiberName BlogPage: sibername.com/blog

About SiberName:



SiberName is a Canadian registrar and web-hosting company located in Ottawa, Canada. Since 2000 SiberName has been providing Internet consulting services to a wide range of companies and individuals requiring the implementation and hosting of new technologies for their online presence. SiberName’s mission is to be the best host of Internet solutions that help increase the “online sustainability and mobility” of small businesses, individuals and re-sellers. support (at) sibername.com

