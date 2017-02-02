Tony Roma’s Spices Up 2017 with its New “Turn Up the Heat” Menu

Limited-time menu heats up the culinary scene with new flavor profiles for classic dishes

Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s, introduces a new, limited-time menu bringing unique and flavorful spices to Tony Roma’s classic menu items. The “Turn Up the Heat” menu features the best of Tony Roma’s, with each item kicked-up-a-notch to let fans explore bold, new flavors in their favorite menu items. Available starting February 1, 2017 at participating locations in the USA and around the world, the menu introduces exciting new dishes such as the “Spicy Peach Rib & Peppercorn Steak Combo” and the “Sweet Heat Chocolate Cake.”

“Tony Roma’s has been an innovator in the restaurant industry for 45 years now, and our success has been dependent on our ability to evolve with the changing tastes of our fans while introducing new menu items that surprise and delight,” said Jim Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer for Romacorp, Inc. “Our fans are always looking to us to bring new flavor twists to traditional favorites, and this time we’re really bringing the heat. We hope our guests will be as fired up as we are while they enjoy the innovative flavors on this menu.”

Guests can begin their meal by fanning their taste bud flames with the “Harissa Maple Glazed Chicken Wings,” an appetizer featuring sweet and spicy harissa wings served with a fiery jalapeño coleslaw. Rib fans can feed the fire with the “Spicy Peach Rib & Peppercorn Steak Combo,” a half rack of habanero-peach glazed Baby Back Ribs and a peppercorn-rubbed 6 oz. sirloin steak served with loaded mashed potatoes and broccoli. Seafood fans will love the bold flavor of the “Seared Ancho-Ribbed Salmon”, grilled to perfection and served with mashed potatoes and fire-roasted vegetables.

Fans will be excited to keep the embers burning as they complete their meal with the “Sweet Heat Chocolate Cake.” Truly the ‘cherry on top’ of the perfect dinner, the dessert is a chocolate cherry cake with a kick, served with basil whipped cream and vanilla ice cream. Tony Roma’s is also introducing two new cocktails with the limited-time menu: the “Gin Blossom Romatini®,” made with Beefeaters® gin, St. Germain® elderflower liqueur, pear syrup, cranberry juice, and lemon juice, and the “Cucumber Chili Romarita®,” a spicy yet refreshing take on the famous Romarita® that includes Sauza® cucumber chili tequila, Cointreau® and agave syrup.

“Our guests are always looking for ways to expand their palates, but they love enjoying the classic dishes that brought them to our restaurant in the first place,” said Chef Bob Gallagher, Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage. “With that in mind, we’ve crafted a menu that brings the craveable spices our guests want and infuse these bold flavors into our world-famous dishes.”

About Romacorp, Inc.



Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Romacorp, Inc. has more than 150 restaurant locations in more than 30 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 45 years ago in North Miami, Florida. Tony Roma's is also proud to partner with the Make-A-Wish Foundation (http://www.cnfl.wish.org), one of the world's leading children's charities, in an effort to help grant the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses across Central and Northern Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit http://www.tonyromas.com.

Please visit http://www.tonyromasfranchise.com or call (866) 981-0586 for information about Tony Roma's franchising opportunities.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/02/prweb14037017.htm