Wandera Powering Into 2017 with Exponential Company Growth

San Francisco, CA — (SBWIRE) — 02/02/2017 — Wandera, the leader in Enterprise Mobile Security and Data Management, has today announced that the company continues to experience rapid growth across its key business segments.

The vendor provides enterprises with one of the most sophisticated mobile security solutions available, comprised of both analyst-recognized Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) and pioneering Content Filtering functionality. The past 12 months have further reinforced Wandera's position as a breakthrough player in the mobile cybersecurity market.

In the latter half of 2016, Wandera was identified in the Gartner Market Guide for Mobile Threat Defense Solutions as one of only a select few vendors that provide capabilities across all four four key areas for MTD: behavior anomaly detection, vulnerability assessment, network security and app scans.

In addition to Gartner, Wandera has also received recent recognition for its product innovation by other leading analysts including IDC, Forrester and 451 Research.

Wandera received several industry accolades for its services including winning Mobile Security Solution of the Year at the Computing Security Awards and the Mobile Security Award at Computing Magazine's Security Excellence Awards.

The last year saw Wandera's technology used to block over eight million threats for over 500 enterprise customers, which include global leaders in insurance, asset management, retail banking, transport, legal and professional service firms.

It witnessed a doubling of its already large customer base with the addition of some of the world's best-known brands, including Mastercard, Santander and SAP. The solution is trusted by six of the world's top 10 consulting firms, and has increased its number of Fortune 500 clients fivefold.

Wandera's ecoystem also blossomed, with the firm announcing alliance partnerships with leading global operators such as AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Deutsche Telekom, British Telecom, Three, Optus and Orange.

With more than 22 billion web requests being processed annually, Wandera continues to see significant numbers of apps leaking personally identifiable information (PII), phishing and man-in-the middle attacks, with a threat growth of over 60% per annum.

Demonstrating the unreported scale of this issue, Wandera recently released a research report after detecting more than 200 data leaks from widely used apps and mobile websites including Royal Mail, Fox Sports Australia and Thalys. The company described the findings as the "Panama Papers of mobile leaks".

With an integrated Data Management solution, Wandera saves its customers 50 terabytes of mobile data every year, growing by 93 percent on 2015.

Its platform scanned over 700,000 unique apps last year and tracked more than 12 million unique web domains on behalf of customers – again more than double the coverage in 2015.

The company's revenues have doubled year-on-year and it continues to invest in the acquisition of talent to expand and bolster its product capabilities.

The company has expanded its team by more than 60 percent, with a global office footprint now spanning San Francisco, London, Brno, Athens and Tel Aviv.

Wandera has added several differentiating features that have planted the solution firmly at the front of the market. These include:

Zero-touch, over-the-air deployment pushing Wandera silently to the device through EMM partners, such as MobileIron and Airwatch.

Out-of-the-box, tamper-proof security with Apple's Device Enrollment Programme

User anonymization to protect the privacy of end users

+Wi-Fi for seamless, always-on security no matter what internet connection the device is on

EMM Connect enhancements enabling admins to detect threats and take action on the device through a single dashboard

A powerful SIEM integration, enabling security admins to use Wandera with existing workflows

About Wandera

Wandera offers organizations a solution for enterprise mobile security and data management, using a unique gateway architecture to protect and enable corporate mobility. It works with more than 500 global enterprises, including Deloitte, KPMG, Bloomberg and NATO, and has been recognized by analysts and customers alike for its powerful Mobile Threat Defense and Content Filtering capabilities.

