Elgin Divorce Attorney Added to Approved List of Kane and McHenry County Child Representatives

Attorney Thomas B. Spencer IV of the Elgin law firm Pucci | Pirtle, LLC has been added to the approved list of Kane and McHenry County Child Representatives.

The Elgin family law firm of Pucci | Pirtle, LLC is pleased to announce that Thomas B. Spencer IV has been added to the approved list of Kane and McHenry County Child Representatives.

“Tom offers a down-to-earth approach to child representation, drawing on his own experiences and years of practice to better understand parents and help them obtain the best possible results for their children, “ says Managing Partner Julia A. Pucci.

Prior to joining Pucci | Pirtle, LLC, Elgin Attorney Thomas B. Spencer worked as a prosecutor for numerous cities within McHenry County. He earned his B.A. in Business Administration from Truman State University, and graduated cum laude with his J.D. from Northern Illinois University College of Law. He concentrates his practice in family law matters including divorce, child custody, and domestic violence. He also has experience in handling criminal defense cases.

Spencer is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, Kane County Bar Association, and McHenry County Bar Association. He is also a past chairperson of the McHenry County Ethics Commission, where he spent several years as a volunteer.

About Pucci | Pirtle, LLC:

The law firm of Pucci | Pirtle, LLC is located in Elgin, Illinois. Pucci Pirtle represents individuals and families across the practice areas of family law, divorce, and criminal defense.

With offices located in Elgin, St. Charles, and Algonquin, the Illinois family law attorneys work with clients throughout Chicago’s northwest suburbs in Kane County, McHenry County, and DuPage County. For more information contact Pucci Pirtle at 630-945-8807 or visit http://www.puccipirtle.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/elgin-divorce-attorney/pucci-pirtle/prweb14040995.htm