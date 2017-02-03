Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge Celebrate Podcast’s 100th Episode

Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge is celebrating their podcast’s upcoming 100th episode.

The Pawcast is a weekly podcast that features two adoptable dogs per week, offering education and entertainment for listeners who are interested in adopting a dog or learning more about the issues of homeless dogs in Baton Rouge. A frequent topic on the Pawcast is the importance of spaying or neutering dogs. Other topics include heartworm treatment and prevention for Louisiana dogs. The Pawcast has also interviewed local organizations, including Companion Animal Alliance and Cat Haven.

According to Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge Director Paula Schoen, “The Pawcast is a fun way to get the public interested in our adoptable dogs, but it also provides information and education about the issues of rescue dogs in our community.”

Catherine O’Brien, Friends of the Animals volunteer and Pawcast host, said, “We love telling people about the wonderful dogs available for adoption at Friends of the Animals on the show. Podcasts are great relationship builders, and what better way for people to get to know our dogs than with a podcast. The Pawcast has been described by some as ‘ridiculously happy’, and I’m proud of that label. We’ve put on a show every week for 100 weeks, and we’re looking forward to 100 more. Our goal is to use podcasting to save dogs, using this new media format to get as many dogs adopted as possible.”

More information can be found at itsthepawcast.org .

About Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge

Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge strives to rescue, rehome, and otherwise save as many dogs and puppies from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). Since 2010, the organization has placed more than 3,000 animals in forever homes.