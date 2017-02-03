Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Jed Dwyer Speaks at the Latin America Compliance Congress for Life Sciences and the Global Anti-Corruption & FCPA Compliance Congress

Jed Dwyer, a shareholder in the White Collar Crime and Special Investigations Practice of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., participated in a panel discussion at the Latin America Compliance Congress for Life Sciences and the Global Anti-Corruption & FCPA Compliance Congress, held Jan. 31-Feb.1, in Miami.

Jed Dwyer, a shareholder in the White Collar Crime and Special Investigations Practice of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., participated in a panel discussion at the Latin America Compliance Congress for Life Sciences and the Global Anti-Corruption & FCPA Compliance Congress, held Jan. 31-Feb.1, in Miami.

Dwyer was a member of the panel that covered “Battling Corruption – Lessons Learned and Legal Insights on Legislative Trends and Investigation Programs.”

“The enforcement landscape is constantly changing – but the risks of running afoul of government regulation remains the same – whether one is facing scrutiny from the Department of Justice or regional law enforcement,” Dwyer noted. “The conference was a great conversation between practitioners and business executives who have to make compliance decisions every day. The message is very simple: the risk of not addressing anti-corruption and anti-money laundering compliance is too great — regardless of the changing landscape.”

The Latin America Compliance Congress for Life Sciences and the Global Anti-Corruption & FCPA Compliance Congress are attended by top corporate executives in the pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology industries, as well as compliance, ethics and legal affairs experts responsible for understanding and complying with bio/pharmaceutical and medical device regulations in Latin America.

At Greenberg Traurig, Dwyer focuses his practice on white collar criminal matters, criminal and civil tax litigation, and other complex civil litigation. He has tried more than 40 jury and non-jury trials and has been involved in over 100 investigations and prosecutions, many of which included complex fraud and regulatory matters. Dwyer leverages his experience to represent individuals and organizations in investigations and other proceedings concerning health care fraud, tax fraud, money laundering, corruption, complex international financial crime and violations of the Bank Secrecy Act, among others.

Prior to joining the firm, Dwyer served for ten years as a federal prosecutor, first as a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice, Criminal Enforcement Section, Tax Division, which he joined through the Attorney General’s Honors Program, and then as an Assistant United States Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

