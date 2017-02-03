Industrial Caster Company CasterConcepts.com Offers Solutions for Auto Manufacturers

The automotive industry is one of the most competitive out there, meaning that manufacturers must constantly be looking for ways to improve efficiency. Using wheeled carts or vehicles to move components is one tool that production supervisors consistently rely on to help them accomplish this. Recognizing that automobile manufacturers have their own unique needs, CasterConcepts.com is pleased to offer a variety of solutions.

CasterConcepts.com has a line of casters to meet nearly every manufacturing need, whether it is transporting small parts from one end of the factory to another, or moving larger components such as bumpers and windshields down the assembly line. These medium and heavy-duty casters are designed with quality in mind, and are therefore durable enough to meet the rigorous demands of an automobile manufacturing facility. As such, they will withstand constant use day in and day out without faltering.

Automotive manufacturers will be impressed not only at the functionality of these casters, but also at how ergonomic and safe they are. Whether used for carrying heavy loads or as part of an Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) system, this line is designed to operate with as little effort as possible. The fact that they are also very quiet is an added bonus, particularly in a factory setting where noise may already be an issue to contend with.

The company also recognizes that there may be times when a standard caster just won’t do. In those instances, they are pleased to develop custom casters to help manufacturers meet specific goals and challenges. Engineers are encouraged to contact CasterConcepts.com to discuss their ideas, or find out how their line of automotive casters an help them increase production. Their telephone number is 517-629-8838 (local), or 888-764-1698 (toll free).

About Caster Concepts

