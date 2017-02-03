Wheaton Divorce Attorneys Earn 2017 Super Lawyers Recognition

Attorneys William J. Stogsdill and Brett T. Williamson of The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C. have been nominated as 2017 Super Lawyers Rising Stars in Illinois.

The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., located in Wheaton, Illinois, announces that Attorneys William J. Stogsdill and Brett T. Williamson have been selected as 2017 Super Lawyers Rising Stars in Illinois. This year marks the second straight Super Lawyers nod for both Stogsdill and Williamson.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters company, is an online rating service of exceptional lawyers across the United States. On an annual basis, Super Lawyers recognizes the top attorneys in each state based on peer evaluations, endorsements, and independent research. Super Lawyers Rising Stars account for only 2.5 percent of attorneys in Illinois, and qualifying attorneys must be 40 years old or younger, or in practice for 10 years or less.

Wheaton Divorce Attorney William J. Stogsdill graduated cum laude with a B.S. in Financial Management from Clemson University, and went on to earn his J.D. from The John Marshall Law School in Chicago. Stogsdill is admitted to practice law in both Illinois and Florida. In 2015, Stogsdill was named a “10 Best Under 40 Attorney” by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys. He concentrates his practice in family law including complex financial estates, custody disputes, the negotiation of property, and orders of protection.

He is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, the Florida Bar Association, the Robert E. Jones AIC of DuPage County, and the DuPage County Bar Association, where he has served on the Young Lawyers Committee. In 2012, Stogsdill co-authored a chapter within the Illinois State Bar Association Family Law Handbook entitled, “Division of Retirement Benefits in Dissolution Proceedings.”

Wheaton Family Law Attorney Brett T. Williamson graduated with his B.A. with honors from Butler University, he then attended The John Marshall Law School to obtain his J.D. Williamson concentrates his practice in family law and handles cases related to complex divorce including: financial matters, custody disputes, child support, and the division of property.

He is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, the Chicago Bar Association, the Will County Bar Association, and the DuPage County Bar Association, where he served as a mentor to new attorneys. He also serves as general counsel and associate board president for Griffith Tutoring. In 2015, Williamson was named a “10 Best Under 40 Attorney” by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys. In that same year, the National Trial Lawyers Organization also named him a “Top 40 Under 40” attorney.

About The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C.:

The Stogsdill Law Firm, P.C., located in Wheaton, Illinois, was named the 2013 “Law Firm of the Year” for over 500 hours of pro bono service within the local community. The veteran DuPage County attorneys collectively possess more than 210 years of legal experience.

The firm represents individuals and families located in the towns of Naperville, Lisle, Glen Ellyn, Downers Grove, Winfield, Lombard, and throughout Northern Illinois. For more information call 630-462-9500 or visit http://www.stogsdilllaw.com to schedule your initial consultation.

