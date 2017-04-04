Engage3 and Brick Meets Click to Host Joint Webinar on “Surviving the Emerging Price War” on April 5th from 11am-12pm PST / 1-2pm CST.

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Engage3 executives Ken Ouimet and Edris Bemanian to share critical retail pricing, store brand, and competitor strategy insights with Brick Meets Click Co-Founder Bill Bishop.

Engage3, a leading retail pricing company, will co-host a webinar with Brick Meets Click Co-Founder Bill Bishop to unveil a new layer of competitive intelligence insights in the fast-moving consumables space. In this session, participants will gain an understanding of how retailers are managing the complexity of pricing in today’s marketplace and explore whether retailers are becoming increasingly dynamic or localized in their approaches to pricing and assortment and whether more targeted approaches can drive profitable sales.

“Back in the 90’s when I founded Khimetrics, life was simpler,” said Ken Ouimet, “Today’s retailers need to manage multiple channels, worry about aggressive discounters like Aldi and Lidl while keeping up with Amazon’s dynamic pricing. Retailers that aren’t prepared for this new fast-paced environment simply aren’t going to make it.”

Long-time industry adviser Bill Bishop will moderate the session. Bill brings 20+ years of experience helping retailers strengthen their price reputations.

“Price wars are an inevitable part of the evolution of food retailing and every retailer needs to plot their own response – one size doesn’t fit all,” says Bill Bishop. "It’s key to learn how the new pricing rules and tools can help retailers successfully navigate the fast changing market."

Founded by the same team that pioneered Retail Price Optimization at Khimetrics, Engage3™ combines deep domain expertise, best practices, big data, and machine learning to help retailers be faster and more thoughtful in their competitive pricing. Engage3’s omni-channel competitive intelligence SaaS platform, MissionControl™, improves CPG companies’ competitive visibility and maximizes their ROI. MissionControl™ is powered by advanced predictive analytics and Engage3’s historical product and pricing database, which consists of over 8 million UPCs and 10 billion price updates per year across over 32,000 retail locations. More information is available at http://www.engage3.com.

Brick Meets Click was co-founded by Bill Bishop and Steve Bishop in 2011. The company’s services and thought leadership help grocery retailers and suppliers successfully navigate the changing food and grocery retail ecosystem, including online grocery. Visit us at brickmeetsclick.com to learn more about our business-building expertise.

