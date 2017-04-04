Kauai Vacations Can Last Longer with New Promo Collection

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Announced by The Parrish Collection Kauai, savings include their Kauai vacation rentals at Poipu Beach and Princeville Resort.

Hawaii continues to be the top destination on most wish lists but price point is an issue for some according to a recent survey conducted by AARP. To encourage more visitors, there is now a new way to save on Parrish Kauai vacation rentals.

Starting in April, the Parrish Kauai Promo Collection debuts with complimentary third, fifth and seventh nights at select Kauai resorts and luxury estates. Included properties will change throughout the year and be updated regularly. Guests can bookmark the Promo Collection and check back often for more savings. Nightly rates start at $125 and currently travel dates for this promotion begin April 1 and end on June 30, 2017. A seven-night minimum stay is required.

Included in this first round of Kauai vacation deals are oceanfront properties and golf course locations taken from across the broad spectrum of Parrish Kauai vacation rentals at Poipu and Princeville. This includes their specialty branded Elite Collection of luxury homes at Poipu Beach.

Currently seen in the Promo Collection are Waikomo Stream Villas at Poipu, ocean view condos at Poipu Kapili and Makahuena resorts, in addition to luxury cottages branded Kukuiula Makai. Guests can book the Promo Collection online using the #FREE rate code or call Parrish Kauai at 800-325-5701.

“For all you travelers who have not booked their late spring or early summer vacation, now is the time to come to Kauai," said JP Parrish, owner of The Parrish Collection Kauai. “The crowds are gone, the weather is perfect and these amazing deals can get you into some of the best Kauai properties” continued Parrish.

Further savings to guests are exclusive monthly offers on select Kauai activities, travel discounts on Hawaiian Airlines, and special rates on Kauai car rentals.

More Promo Collection Policies.

Payment in full is required at time of booking and is non-refundable. New reservations only. Use promotion code #Free when reserving a minimum 7-night stay online or call reservations at 1-800-325-5701. Cannot be combined with any other special or promotion. Additional processing and cleaning fees apply per reservation. Rates plus 13.416% state tax. All rates are subject to change at any time.

About The Parrish Collection Kauai – Purveyor of Professionally Managed Luxe Kauai Vacation Rentals.

Their distinguished and unique collection of properties on the South Shore Kauai and North Shore Kauai is complemented with dedicated and friendly staff committed on delivering the finest services of hospitality and lodging experiences. The Parrish Collection Kauai has been serving guests and owners since 1984 and now has five offices on Kauai with convenient locations in Koloa, Princeville and several at Poipu Beach. Parrish Kauai also manages the classic oceanfront Poipu Kapili Resort, time-honored Nihi Kai Villas, ever popular Waikomo Stream Villas and serves as exclusive manager of The Lodge at Kukuiula. For their best available Kauai rates, online direct booking and property information, please visit the Parrish Kauai website or call 800-325-5701. Also featured is their live Kauai webcam with views of the Poipu Beach coastline and beautiful Kauai sunsets.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/Promo/Collection/prweb14199148.htm