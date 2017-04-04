Lead Like a Black Belt™, Author on Talent Talk Radio Show

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Leadership and martial arts expert Scott Alexander, will be the guest on the April 11 Talent Talk show with Chris Dyer.

The Scott Alexander interview can be accessed live and free of charge on Tuesday, April 11 at 1:00 pm (PT). http://tun.in/seMR6

CEO Chris Dyer from PeopleG2 will be discussing with Alexander what it means to lead like a Black Belt. They will also cover the topics of middle managers benefiting from a leadership mindset and what are entrepreneurs getting wrong about being a leader? (Plus so much more during the broadcast.)

Alexander is an author, entrepreneur, leader, coach and teacher who works with individuals and organizations to improve their impact. He is adept at engaging people (and organizations) where they are and pushing them to the next level of performance. With a master’s degree in psychology from Boston College, he honed his skills as a leader working in both large and small organizations in C-level positions for over 20 years.

A 5th Degree Black Belt and the author of Lead Like a Black Belt ™, http://www.scottmalexander.com/the-book/ Alexander’s insights as an accomplished master martial artist and instructor cast leadership in a new light. The result is that people can take concrete, tactical and yes, philosophical steps to become better leaders in their workplaces, communities, and families.

Scott draws on his experiences in business and martial arts to challenge people and organizations to be principle-driven in order to be more successful.

On April 21, the show will be published to the show’s podcast site on iTunes and iHeart Radio. http://www.talenttalkradio.com/feed/ Talent Talk podcasts have over 10,000 people who daily download.

