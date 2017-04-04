One Big Weekend in Anaheim with TEA and the Superstars of Themed Entertainment

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The TEA Summit & Thea Awards Gala weekend of events is headlined by the best of the global themed entertainment business – industry superstars, creative and technology pioneers, and top projects all leading the way for international tourism and real estate development.

Top executives and creatives of Disney, Universal, Chimelong, 20th Century Fox and Puy du Fou, among others, will convene with hundreds of entertainment professionals at Disneyland Resort, April 20-22.

Speakers and presenters include:

BOB WEIS, President, Walt Disney Imagineering – leading a presentation about Shanghai Disneyland, Shanghai Disney Resort



LUC MAYRAND, Portfolio Creative Executive, and NANCY SERUTO, Creative Show Studio Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering – speaking about Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure, Shanghai Disneyland, Shanghai Disney Resort



STEPHEN SIERCKS, Senior Director of Entertainment, Production, Universal Studios Hollywood – speaking about WaterWorld: A Live Sea War Spectacular, which is receiving the Thea Classic Award



JON CORFINO, Senior Director and Executive Producer, Universal Creative – presentation about Springfield, Universal Studios Hollywood



ERIC A. KOPELOW, CEC; Vice President, Food Operations, Universal Studios Hollywood – speaking about food and beverage development for Springfield, Universal Studios Hollywood



PAUL SU, Vice President, Chimelong Group Co. Ltd., accepting the Thea Award for the 5D Castle Theater at Chimelong Ocean Kingdom



CHRIS HO, General Manager, International Business Affairs, Chimelong Group Co. Ltd. – presentation about the 5D Castle Theater at Chimelong Ocean Kingdom



PHILIPPE DE VILLIERS, Creator, Puy du Fou – accepting the Thea Award for Le Dernier Panache, Puy du Fou



NICOLAS DE VILLIERS, President/Artistic Director, Puy du Fou – presentation about Le Dernier Panache, Puy du Fou



LUC PETIT, Luc Petit Creation – speaking about Décrocher la Lune VI, which is receiving a Thea Award



GREG LOMBARDO, Senior Vice President, Global Live & Location Based Entertainment, 20th Century Fox – speaking about The Simpsons



JONATHAN CASSON, Director of Business Development for Global Live and Location Based Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, speaking about IP (intellectual property) and themed attractions



MICHAEL MACK, Managing Partner, Mack Rides – speaking about the Inverted Powered Coaster, which is receiving a Thea Award for technology



JEREMY RAILTON, Chairman/Founder, Entertainment Design Corp. – TEA Thea lifetime honoree for 2017 – TEA Summit keynote



NOLAN BUSHNELL, Co-Founder & Chairman, Modal VR – speaking about the future of Virtual Reality



GREG LOUGANIS, Olympic medalist, author and activist – "Hiding in Plain Sight"

About the TEA Thea Awards and TEA Summit



Thea Awards honor excellence in theme parks, museums and science centers, zoos and aquariums, corporate visitor centers, retail, heritage centers, resorts and other out-of-home guest experiences – in all parts of the world. The Thea Awards were created by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) in 1994 and have become a symbol of international prestige. Click for full list of 2017 TEA Thea Award recipients.

The Thea Awards Gala (April 22, 2017) is an elegant, black-tie dinner affair and the culmination of TEA's biggest weekend of events which starts with the two-day TEA Summit (April 20-21, 2017). These vital business networking gatherings unite the international leisure attractions community. All are ticketed events held at Disneyland Resort, Anaheim CA, USA. Tickets and more information: http://www.teaconnect.org.

The 2017 TEA Thea Awards Gala is presented by Chimelong Group Ltd.

About TEA



The TEA (Themed Entertainment Association) is an international nonprofit organization founded in 1991 and based in Burbank, CA. Some 1,300 TEA members represent roughly 10,000 creative specialists, from architects to designers, technical specialists to master planners, scenic fabricators to artists, and builders to feasibility analysts working around the globe. TEA presents the annual Thea Awards and TEA Summit and hosts the annual SATE Conference, and publishes the annual TEA/AECOM Theme Index. The current TEA International Board President is David Willrich of DJ Willrich Ltd. TEA Chief Operating Officer is Jennie Nevin.

