Zia Consulting and Captricity to Host Complimentary Webinar: “Unlock the Power of Handwriting Recognition to Optimize Your Business Processes”

Presentation will demonstrate how to automate and optimize complex workflows involving handwritten forms.

Zia Consulting, Inc., the leading provider of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Intelligent Document Capture business solutions, and Captricity, Inc., the leading Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) provider, will host a complimentary webinar on April 5th on handwriting recognition solutions. Attendees will learn how to access customer data from handwritten forms in order to optimize business processes, improve decision making, and enhance the customer experience.

OCR technology has seen great improvements but still struggles with handwriting. Captricity helps organizations to automate and enhance complex document workflows using state-of-the-art recognition technologies developed to deliver operational efficiency, improve customer response times, eliminate inefficient manual labor and–ultimately–increase an organization’s profitability. They’ve helped New York Life and five of the top 10 U.S. insurers gain efficiencies and enable critical business improvements with a 99.9% accuracy rate.

This crowd-guided, deep-learning software extracts structured data from any source—handwritten forms, web forms, scanned document images, faxes, emails, and call centers. It connects seamlessly to backend systems enabling advanced analytics and eliminating costly, manual data entry processes. Captricity helps organizations leverage cutting-edge machine learning technology to produce 99.9%+ accurate data quality, deliver cost savings of up to 50%, and reduce turnaround times by more than half.

Once documents enter the system, they are automatically classified, using proprietary computer vision techniques, and matched to a user-defined template. This process creates a digital “fingerprint” for each document and form type, ensuring the documents get matched to the correct template without the need to alter the form with barcodes. This step eliminates the administrative overhead of manual classification (document sorting), even deciphering between similar form versions, which leads to significant cost and time savings.

“This software takes our offerings to a new level by allowing us to create solutions that can handle any data source our clients may have,” said Mike Mahon, CEO and Co-Founder at Zia Consulting. “This webinar will show just how accurate Captricity is and how it can help businesses streamline their processes.”

Join Captricity and Zia Consulting on April 5, 11am MDT for a 60-minute webinar on how leading insurance, financial services, and healthcare companies are leveraging new technology to automate processing of their paper-to-digital operations—including handwritten forms.

To register for this event, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/88833223931425537. For more information on how these solutions work, contact Zia Consulting.

Zia Consulting delivers Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Intelligent Document Capture solutions addressing the needs of enterprises to better manage, process, and secure documents. Offerings tackle key issues of ECM user adoption and cost reduction through document automation and a desire for ECM and capture modernization including the cloud. Our vertical accelerators for insurance, mortgage, accounts payable, and more are utilized by some of the world's largest enterprises to deliver rapid ROI and enhanced governance.

