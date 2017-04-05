ChainSequence® Among 2017’s Top 20 Most Promising Supply Chain Tech Solution Providers

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Supply Chain and Sales & Operations (S&OP) planning group ChainSequence was chosen as a “Top 20 Most Promising Supply Chain Tech Solution Providers for 2017” by CIO Review. ChainSequence was selected for its innovations in tackling customer challenges with cutting-edge, education-centric solutions that integrate best-practice supply chain processes with S&OP goals.

With the support of CIO Review’s editorial research group, a panel of expert corporate executives and industry analysts evaluated over 300 companies to determine this year’s recipients. ChainSequence was selected for its innovations in tackling customer challenges with cutting-edge, education-centric solutions that integrate best-practice supply chain processes with S&OP goals.

Accepting the honor for ChainSequence, President Bill Mrzlak said the team has spent two decades of dedicated scholarship and continuous practice focusing on the art and science behind Supply Chain and S&OP programs, with the goal of doing it better than anyone else. Mrzlak emphasized the firm’s primary objective, in meeting the ongoing demands of the Supply Chain/S&OP market, is to impart a well-designed, rules-based, consistent business process. He added, “We guide client teams away from obstructionist practices and help them pivot to business processes that enhance success. If your organization has the will to improve, we have the expertise to show you how.”

ChainSequence is optimistic about 2017 and beyond, observing an increase in client demand for services that can improve supply chain functionality. By applying these gains to a pragmatic S&OP program, Mrzlak concluded, “Businesses are discovering that investing in an end-to-end Supply Chain and S&OP planning process with sound fundamentals can have a profound impact on growth potential, future revenue, and client satisfaction.”

Headquartered in Chicago, Global Supply Chain expert ChainSequence® Inc. offers a fresh perspective toward re-engineering outdated supply chain methodologies and resolving persistent challenges in S&OP planning, to measurably improve the integration of supply chain processes with sales and operations goals. ChainSequence’s twenty-plus years of experience focuses on leading full life-cycle initiatives from planning and designing to implementing more advanced business processes, based on each client’s custom needs. ChainSequence’s progressive, knowledge-share approach is designed to give businesses the forward-thinking tools and training to better compete and effectively respond to ever-shifting supply chain requirements, increased client demand, and fluctuating market changes. For more information, please visit http://www.ChainSequence.com.

CIOReview is a magazine publication for technology solutions, providing a comprehensive platform for senior-level industrial experts, IT buyers and decision-makers to share their insights and learn about new technology trends in the market. The magazine stands out with its learn-from-your-peers approach which helps the CIOs and other technology buyers to make wise decisions from the wide range of choices available in the tech-arena. It also produces award winning content and community resources ranging from insights to cover stories, for information technology executives and leaders thriving and prospering in this fast-paced era of business. CIOReview’s editorial mission is to provide influential IT and business executives with real-life, engaging opportunities and targeted, in-depth coverage of the topics most critical to their success. The publication's website is http://www.cioreview.com.

