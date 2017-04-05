Europe Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market to Show Steady Growth by 2021, Driven by Rising Obese Patients in the Region

The Report focuses on one of the trendy innovation called “weight loss stomach pump” and analyzes that the demand of weight loss stomach pump is expected to grow at a faster rate in near future.

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 04/04/2017 — Advancements in the healthcare IT industry is constantly rising, the innovations of such devices which are user-friendly and easily accessible are gaining so much popularity among consumers. According to the latest study, which has been added to the wide database of Market Research Hub's research offerings section, majorly focuses on one of the trendy innovation called "weight loss stomach pump" and analyzes that the demand of weight loss stomach pump is expected to grow at a faster rate in near future. This study majorly focuses on the European market, therefore titled as "Europe Weight Loss Stomach Pump Market Report 2017".

Request Free Sample Report@ http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1037926

Moreover, this report splits Europe into several key countries, with the sales (consumption), revenue, market share and growth rate of Weight Loss Stomach Pump in the following countries, such as Germany, Russia, Italy, U.K., Benelux, France and Spain. With an extensive five-year forecast period of 2016 to 2021, the report highlights the market future trends and drivers that will drive the growth of the market.

In the starting section, the research provides a brief overview of weight loss stomach pump along with its classification and applications. Weight loss stomach pump is a device which provides effective control over the calorie absorption by the body. The main advantage of the weight loss stomach pump is that it helps to reduce fat and therefore is more widespread in youngsters. Another advantage is that it is a minimally invasive which includes a tube that goes inside the stomach to the port outside. A few months back, The FDA approved an unusual weight loss device for obese people called the AspireAssist, which is an external pump that drains parts of the stomach's contents after every meal. It doesn't involve major surgery it works by removing some of what's in the stomach through a tube after the feed. These pumps have also been gaining popularity owing to their less invasive nature.

Moving further, the market has been segmented on the basis of product type and application, such as

Obesity Type

Anorexia Type

Bulimia Type

Diabetes Type

Others

Whereas, major applications include, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and others. According to the research findings, the demand of weight loss stomach pump is growing mainly due to increasing use of these pumps by obese patients or who went through bypass gastric surgery. In Europe, owing to enhanced weight loss therapy in the healthcare processes and implementation of the stomach pump, a weight loss device in the region, the market has a wide scope. In addition, the increasing adoption of non-surgical treatments globally will positively impact the development of the weight loss stomach pumps market.

Access Full Report with TOC@ http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/europe-weight-loss-stomach-pump-market-report-2017-report.html

In the later part, the report highlights major players along with their company information. They are:

Aspire Bariatrics, Inc

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc

RELATED REPORTS:

1: Global ENT Bronchoscopy Market Research Report 2017:- http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-ent-bronchoscopy-market-research-report-2017-report.html

2: Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis Market Report 2017:- http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/europe-preimplantation-genetics-diagnosis-market-report-2017-report.html

About Market Research Hub:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRH's expansive collection of Market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Details:

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Email: press@marketresearchhub.com

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Follow Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarketResearchHub/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MktResearchHub

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/europe-weight-loss-stomach-pump-market-to-show-steady-growth-by-2021-driven-by-rising-obese-patients-in-the-region-790500.htm