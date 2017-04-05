Global Silicon Photonics Market- Luxtera Inc, BM Corporation, Molex Inc, Cisco Systems

Market.Biz Leading Research Firm has added latest report on “Global Silicon Photonics Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022”.

Silicon photonics is the study and application of photonic systems which use silicon as an optical medium.The silicon is usually patterned with sub-micrometre precision, into microphotonic components.These operate in the infrared, most commonly at the 1.55 micrometre wavelength used by most fiber optic telecommunication systems.[6] The silicon typically lies on top of a layer of silica in what (by analogy with a similar construction in microelectronics) is known as silicon on insulator (SOI).

2017-2022 Report Keynotes of the Silicon Photonics Market:

The report covers projection as well as evaluation for the Silicon Photonics market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers Silicon Photonics historic information of 2016 in addition to a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based upon both quantity (Million Units) as well as revenue (USD Million). The research study includes chauffeurs and restraints for the Silicon Photonics market along with the influence they carry the demand over the projection period. Additionally, the record includes the research of opportunities offered in the Silicon Photonics market on a global level. This report basically covers Silicon Photonics market in North America, Silicon Photonics market in Europe, Silicon Photonics market in Middle East and Africa, Silicon Photonics Market in Latin America and Asia Pacific. This report segregates the Silicon Photonics market based on Type, Competitive Players, Regions and Application.

In order to provide the individuals of this report a thorough view on the Silicon Photonics market, we have consisted of a thoroughly affordable scenario and Silicon Photonics type profile of key suppliers. To recognize the competitive landscape in the Silicon Photonics industry, an evaluation of Porter's five forces version for the Silicon Photonics market has actually also been included. The study inclusive a market attractiveness analysis, in which type segments are benchmarked based on their Silicon Photonics market size, growth rate as well as the general attractiveness of Silicon Photonics. Additionally, the study covers product portfolio of different companies along with patent analysis (2012-2017) bifurcated right into patent trend, patent share by firm and also patent evaluation according to region.

Dominant Silicon Photonics Market players: Competitive Insights

1. Mellanox technologies

2. Intel Corporation

3. Luxtera Inc

4. IBM Corporation

5. Molex Inc

6. Cisco Systems

7. Hamamatsu Photonics

8. STMicroelectronics

9. Infinera Corporation

10. Finisar Corporation

11. Luxtera Inc

12. DAS Photonics

13. Aurrion Inc.

Global Silicon Photonics Market: Application Outlook

1. IT & Telecommunications

2. Consumer Electronics

3. Healthcare & Life Sciences

4. Defense and Security

5. Commercial

6. Others

Global Silicon Photonics Market: Type Outlook

1. Optical Waveguides

2. Optical Modulators

3. Photodetectors

4. Wavelength-Division Multiplexing (WDM) Filters

Global Silicon Photonics Market: Regional Outlook

1. Europe Silicon Photonics Market(Germany, France, Italy, Russia and UK)

2. North America Silicon Photonics Market (Canada, USA and Mexico)

3. Latin America Silicon Photonics Market (Middle and Africa).

4. Silicon Photonics Market in Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

5. Asia-Pacific Silicon Photonics Market (South-east Asia, China, India, Korea and Japan).

Global Silicon Photonics market report also includes Silicon Photonics Market Business Overview. It also includes Silicon Photonics Market by Applications and Type, Silicon Photonics Revenue, Sales and Price and Silicon Photonics Business Share. This report of Silicon Photonics Market research also consists Global Silicon Photonics Market Competition, by Silicon Photonics market revenue of regions, sales and by Silicon Photonics industry Competitive Players like.(2012-2017)

Report on (2017-2022 Silicon Photonics Market Report) mainly covers 13 sections acutely display the global Silicon Photonics market:

Section 1 to describe Silicon Photonics Introduction, product scope, Silicon Photonics market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, market risk;

Section 2 includes global Silicon Photonics market forecast, by regions, type and application, Silicon Photonics with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Section 3 to show the global Silicon Photonics market by regions, with sales, market revenue and share of Silicon Photonics, for each region, from 2011 to 2016;

Section 4 displays the competitive situation of Silicon Photonics among the top competitive players, with sales, revenue, and market share in Silicon Photonics Market in 2015 and 2016;

Section 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 analyzes the key regions, with revenue, sales, and market share of Silicon Photonics market by key countries in these regions;

Section 10 and 11 shows the worldwide Silicon Photonics market by type and application, with sales channel, Silicon Photonics market share and growth rate by type, Silicon Photonics industry application, from 2011 to 2016;

Section 12 to analyze the top competitive players of global Silicon Photonics, with revenue, Silicon Photonics industry sales, and price of Silicon Photonics, in 2015 and 2016;

Section 13, 14 and 15 describes Silicon Photonics distributors, dealers, Silicon Photonics traders, sales channel, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

