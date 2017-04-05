The Secret Princess: Shocking Twist reveals Black Princess in Amazing Must-Watch Movie Full of Laughter and Teary Moments

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Princess Sade is introduced in Must Watch Movie titled The Secret Princess

Braver than an ice princess, there is no second guessing who Princess Sade is.

Imagine a graphic novel with all black characters. Well, the first thing everyone needs to do is watch The Secret Princess, an animation movie which has already been released and now available for download at http://www.TheSecretPrincess.com.

With the success of the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, which has raked in thousands of dollars from fans, and already with its dolls based on the animated characters from the movie having been a massive hit among the fans, creator Segun Williams is confident that the second part would also receive rave reviews.

The Secret Princess is set to steal the spotlight with the all black animated characters and talking animals. The Film created by a British Animation studio – TransTales Entertainment aims to change the narrative of Children entertainment.

The Secret Princess Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIEA1lEX0w8



The Secret Princess is adapted from the book with the same title. The film is made in the 4k resolution which makes it one of the few animated movies with an IMAX standard. It is also in Blu-ray and High-Definition formats which are available to download directly from the studio's website – http://www.TheSecretPrincess.com.

Written and directed by Segun Williams it stars Desmond Elliot as King Adede and CuppyOtedola (daughter of Billionaire oil magnate) as Princess Sade.



The Secret Princess is a tale of a princess who goes through rejection and hence has to live her life out in the jungle while in her place a farmer's son lives a life of luxury as the prince. The story brings to the forefront many delicate topics in a subtle way. It also deals with the discriminatory treatment of female as compared to a male child. The Secret Princess is an entertaining and educative family movie now available on Amazon.

Synopsis

A prince falls in love with a mysterious girl, but he is unaware that she is a real princess whom her parents swapped with him at birth. A king desperately seeking for a male to heir the throne becomes wary of his crown. This makes the queen swap their girl child with the boy child of a poor farmer in secret. Sade the secret princess and her adopted mother are accused of being witches after the farmer disappears. Sade and Nike (the farmer’s wife) escape into the wild Jungle were they meet talking animals that help them survive.

The full movie is available for download online now from http://www.TheSecretPrincess.com



Also Available here



Amazon Movies

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/The-Secret-Princess/04/prweb14212755.htm