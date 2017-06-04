Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK Condemns Terrorist Attack in London

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK is deeply saddened and shocked by the brutal and barbaric terrorist attacks in London on Saturday night, resulting in seven people being killed and 50 injured.

Rafiq Hayat, National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK said,

"The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK unequivocally condemns in the strongest possible terms Saturday’s terrorist attack in London. All acts of terrorism and extremism are vile criminal acts that are completely unjustifiable.

“We express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and pray for a full and speedy recovery of those injured. We also commend the excellent work of emergency services, who responded in a matter of minutes. We are proud of them.

“This latest attack follows the horrific attacks at Westminster Bridge and the suicide bombing in Manchester and it is clear that such murderers are bent on sowing the seeds of hatred and division. As before they will not succeed.

“Such acts find no hiding place in Islam for it rejects extremism and terrorism in any form and for any reason. We will continue to stand united against extremism and work with all who seek peace to defeat this ideology of hate."

