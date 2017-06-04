Dendera LLC and Loop Global Inc Sign MOU

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Dendera LLC and LoopGlobal Inc have signed a MOU to bring vacuum tube transport to hosting cities

Dendera LLC, and Loop Global Inc. (Loop) will be working together and have signed and MOU to bring vacuum tube transportation to interested cities around the U.S. A Loop Global transportation system utilizes tube transportation technology under the ET3 Consortium.

Dendera will attract bridge and project financing as well as day-to-day operational services through a public-private partnership with a municipality willing to host a Loop system. In addition to tube transportation, Dendera will be working to bring PRT to the U.S., Dendera is in discussions with cities across the U.S. to host typologies.

Founded in late 2014, Loop designs and develops tube transportation systems based on the ET3 system architecture. Tube transportation will provide a guide-way for automated cars that operate in a global network of tubes. A patent protected interchange process allows capsules to be seamlessly routed anywhere in the system. In 2015, Loop demonstrated their full-scale magnetic levitation system and remains the only tube transportation company that has accomplished this milestone. Since then, Loop has been developing a full-scale, fully operational proof of technology, set for a Q1 2018 unveiling event where CEO D Worthington claims “will make history by demonstrating something the world has never seen.”

“According to the TomTom Index reports, the traffic congestion within the city of Los Angeles in the United States of America topped the list for the second year in a row. The metropolis is stated to have the worst kind of gridlock in the country as its drivers saw roadway congestion at a 40% rate. It was also shown that the county’s traffic is more than that of San Francisco and New York. The index has also stated that the congestion level grew up to some 10% in the seven-year time period. The data was also compared to the year 2012-2013, which showed that in the year 2013, the drivers wasted their 64 hours, which were 5 more hours as that in the year 2012.” (1) Traffic congestion is at a critical mass in many other counties throughout the U.S. as well. PRT and well-planned multi-modal systems will go a long way in alleviating the congestion.

For more information contact: Dendera – Scott McNeely (323) 307-6679, and Loop Global– D. Worthington (816) 517-5774.

(1) http://www.worldatlas.com/articles/cities-with-the-worst-traffic-in-the-world.html





