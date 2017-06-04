Foreign Language Courses to Begin: Chinese, German, Japanese, Tagalog

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

ICC Hawaii will start beginner classes for the Chinese, German, Japanese and Tagalog languages on June 20 at 6:00pm. The classes will meet each Tuesday and Thursday from 6:00pm – 8:00pm for 6 weeks, ending on July 27.

Instruction in each language will cover the language’s structure, and give basic words and phrases helpful in everyday life, particularly for the traveler. If interest continues, classes can be scheduled at the next levels.

Each course is taught by an experienced teacher. Three are native speakers of the language they speak, one grew up bilingual.

The classes are modestly priced at $350 for the 24 hour series. The Japanese course has a text: Japanese for Busy People – Romanized Version which can be ordered online for under $20. For the others, instructors will provide materials.

To register for these classes visit our web site at http://icchawaii.edu/foreign-language-courses/ or call ICC at 808-946-2445 to speak with us. Outside of business hours, leave your contact information to attention of Foreign Language Department.

All classes are at the ICC Hawaii Campus at the Ala Moana Pacific Center, Suite 1000. For driving, access is through the shopping plaza (across from Macy’s). For pedestrians, bike and bus riders, access is from the outdoor elevators on the corner of Kapi`olani and Kaheka to floor 7 and a second elevator to floor 10.

