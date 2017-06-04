Hyland Appoints Charles Hanna as Domestic Director of Insurance Solutions Group

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Hanna brings more than 15 years’ experience within insurance, technology and sales; looking forward to leading Hyland’s growing insurance segment.

Hyland has named Charles Hanna as the domestic director of its insurance solutions group. Hanna was promoted in May after serving as a sales account executive within Hyland’s insurance vertical, helping industry organizations issue faster business by providing quicker customer resolutions, expediting claims handling and delivering exceptional operational efficiency with Hyland’s suite of technology products, OnBase, ShareBase and Airbase.

With nearly 15 years of sales, insurance and technology experience, Hanna has endorsed the benefits of enterprise content management (ECM), business process management (BPM), case management, records management and capture for global insurance organizations to help them become more agile, efficient and effective. In his new position, Hanna will focus on bolstering Hyland’s global insurance practices and continue driving OnBase and ShareBase solutions within the industry.

“I’ve spent nearly my entire career in prospect and customer-facing sales roles within the insurance industry, and look forward to leading Hyland’s experienced and talented insurance sales team,” Hanna said. “I’m excited to help direct Hyland’s global insurance sales strategy to help insurers understand today’s technology shifts and tackle modernization and digitization trends.”

Hanna will be attending the #IASA17 conference in Orlando and encourages insurers, media and analysts to stop by Hyland’s Booth #921 at the show to discuss technology trends affecting the industry.

