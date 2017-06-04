Joe Klein to Keynote at the 1st Global Internet of Things Summit (GIoTS 2017)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Joe Klein, Founder and CTO of DISRUPT6, Inc., will be on several panel discussions at the 2017 GIoTS, including keynote presentations on the future of the Internet of Things, the Next Generation for IPv6, and Mobile security.

Joe Klein, Founder and CTO of DISRUPT6, Inc., will be on several panel discussions at the 2017 GIoTS, including keynote presentations on the future of the Internet of Things, the Next Generation for IPv6, and Mobile security.

Joe is a 30-year veteran of the IT and IA industry. He has extensive experience in DoD, US Government and commercial sectors, focusing on information assurance, network security and IPv6. As an active member of the IPv6 Forum and the North American IPv6 Task Force, he has provided support and feedback on IPv6 Attacks and Defenses, and serving as CyberSecurity SME. He is also the Director, Infrastructure at the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) Northern Virginia Chapter and a regular speaker at such conferences as BlackHat, DefCon, Phricknic, NSA ReBl, Toorcon, SECTOR, DISA FSO Security Days, SANS, Google IPv6 Conference, Advanced IPv6 Security Conference, and HacKid.

About DISRUPT6

DISRUPT6’s mission is to provide Next Generation Security Products for the Next Generation Internet, the Internet of Things (IoT) market. DISRUPT6 is an early stage Threat Intelligence company that specializes in gathering and analyzing data in a full dual stack environment.

DISRUPT6 products are focused on early-warnings of threats based on cyber-attack profiling, data monitoring and enhanced attribution analytics to filter incoming data for trace Indicators of Intent® (IoI). By looking for IoI, we can allow permissible data into a network, while keeping out potential attackers. All effort is focused on identifying and blocking attackers before they strike; mitigating risks before they become problems. We believe predicting behaviors to prevent attacks is the way of the future for internet security.

DISRUPT6 is based in Leesburg, Virginia, near Washington, DC. Please visit http://www.disrupt6.com for additional information and contact Lori Marcum (lori.marcum@disrupt6.com) or +1.202.643.5883. Follow DISRUPT6 @disrupt6 on Twitter

About Global Internet of Things Summit

The IEEE IoT Technical subcommittee supported by IEEE ComSoC has announced the launch of the 1st Global IoT Summit (GIoTS), taking place 6-9 June 2017 in Geneva, Switzerland.

“IoT is rapidly evolving with the substantial risk of not paying attention to safety, reliability, privacy, security, and interoperability. Research has a fundamental role to enable a globally interoperable IoT and to make it right," said Sebastien Ziegler, General Chair and President of the IoT Forum.

“GIoTS 2017 will attract experts from industry and research in current and emerging technologies such as 5G-based IoT, software-defined IoT, IoT-centric Cloud Computing, including the Social Internet of Things” said Latif Ladid, Co-Chair and President of IPv6 Forum.

Dr. Antonio Skarmeta, TPC Chair said, “The selected technical topics seek some maturity in IoT across the board. There are many facets that need research and experimental pilots to put the pieces together and give IoT innovation a roadmap”

GIoTS 2017 is supported by the IoT Week of the IoT Forum, The IPv6 Forum, the IEEE 5G subcommittee, the IEEE SDN-NFV subcommittee as well as the IEEE BiG Data TC. It will be collocated in Geneva with the IoT Week 2017, bringing together cutting edge research results, the IoT innovation community and the UN system with a unique worldwide outreach.

Lori Marcum



CEO



DISRUPT6



202.643.5883



Lori.marcum(at)disrupt6.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/06/prweb14394925.htm