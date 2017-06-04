Kevin Burns Announces Candidacy for Patterson Town Judge

Kevin Burns announced today that he will not seek re-election to a 3rd term as Patterson Town Councilman, but will instead be seeking election as Town Judge for the Patterson Town Justice Court. The court's vacancy was created by the passing of Judge John King who had a long and respected history of service to the Town of Patterson.

Kevin Burns has announced that after 8 years (2 terms) as Councilman in the Town of Patterson, he will be running for the position of Town Judge for the Patterson Town Justice Court. A resident of the Town for 25 years and with 19 years of experience as a practicing attorney, Mr. Burns is excited about the prospect of serving the town in a capacity of Town Judge.

“I believe I have been an advocate and a voice of reason on the Town Board for the last eight years. The town deserves a Judge who has been a long-term citizen of the town, a person with a demonstrated history of service to the town and the community, and someone who has substantial trial experience. I believe I have demonstrated through my demeanor on the Town Board that I have the necessary temperament to serve as a Judge and adjudicate the matters that come before the Town Justice Court. Everyone who comes through the Justice Court should be treated with respect. I look forward to having the citizens of Patterson come out to vote and make their choice for Judge on November 7, 2017.”

Mr. Burns is currently the New York State Managing Attorney for Farmers Insurance and oversees two offices with 10 attorneys and 5 support staff. He has extensive experience litigating cases in New York State Supreme Court having tried dozens of cases to verdict. He also argued appeals before the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, the 1st and 2nd Dept of the Appellate Division, and New York’s highest court- the New York State Court of Appeals. He has a long history of community service with the town having served as a coach and volunteer with Patterson Little League for over 16 years. He attended Carnegie-Mellon University where he obtained two undergraduate degrees in Philosophy and Managerial Economics. He attended Pace University School of Law at night while working full-time for Progressive Insurance. He is married to his wife Carol who is the nurse at George Fischer Middle School. Together they have raised 4 children in Patterson, all of whom attended the Carmel School District.

