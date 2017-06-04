New Surface Electromyography Technology Promises Relief for Panama City Sufferers of Chronic Pain

Another powerful tool in the fight against chronic pain and illness has been added to the arsenal of The Bay Clinic of Chiropractic in Panama City, FL with the installation of the MyoVision sEMG. This sEMG (Surface Electromyography) device is the latest in diagnostic technology, providing an incredible perspective into the workings of the spine and the muscles.

Another powerful tool in the fight against chronic pain and illness has been added to the arsenal of The Bay Clinic of Chiropractic in Panama City, FL with the installation of the MyoVision sEMG.

This sEMG (Surface Electromyography) device is the latest in diagnostic technology, providing an incredible perspective into the workings of the spine and the muscles. Electromyography, a long-established method of diagnosis in the fields of chiropractic and Functional Medicine, inserts needles into muscles to determine their state of contraction. The MyoVision sEMG represents a vast improvement of this technology, as it can examine the same muscle function with better accuracy and uses noninvasive sensors on the skin similar to an EKG. This technology is completely safe for all patients, including pregnant women, seniors, and children, and is used in hospitals around the world.

The procedure involved in using the sEMG is quick, efficient, and absolutely painless. After only a few minutes of monitoring via electrodes on the skin, Dr. Tony Salamay and the staff at the Bay Clinic can collect a great deal of data about the muscles surrounding the spine, including the presence of subluxations, tension, and soft tissue damage. All of these conditions contribute to terrible chronic pain or illness that can make living daily life almost impossible.

In simple terms, data produced by the sEMG reveals how the muscles are firing and to what degree. It accomplishes this by monitoring when and to what degree muscles tense up or brace in response to gentle electrical impulses, reading the resulting voltage from the skin’s surface. This points the way to potential misalignment, which is completely treatable through Chiropractic Care and Functional Neurology.

In many ways, the MyoVision sEMG quantifies what practitioners of chiropractic determine through manual adjustment or manipulation of the muscles along the spine. The associated MyoVision produces a qualified, easy-to-understand graph that isolates the precise location of pain-causing subluxations or traumas to these muscles, making treatment and the road to wellness straightforward and painless.

Chronic pain associated with the spine or soft muscle tissue can influence the body’s health in hundreds of ways, leading to or exacerbating conditions including headaches, insomnia, fibromyalgia, and a vast array of other diseases of the spine, muscles, or organs. What’s worse, this sort of trauma is virtually invisible to practitioners of conventional medicine, and is generally treated only with drugs or surgery, each of which carrying significant risks.

Dr. Salamay has worked to improve the lives of his patients in the Panama City area using advanced chiropractic medicine, neurology, and Functional Medicine for over 9 years. Since 2016, he and his staff have served the needs of the community from the state-of-the-art facilities in the brand-new Bay Clinic of Chiropractic, offering natural, drug-free treatment for holistically-diagnosed conditions. Treatments offered at the Bay Clinic include lifestyle and dietary counseling, chiropractic adjustments, and other patient-specific methods that address the root cause of pain and illness rather than only removing symptoms.

Contact:



Dr. Tony Salamay



Bay Clinic of Chiropractic



520 N MacArthur Avenue



Panama City, FL 32401



(850) 785-9372

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/Best/Chiropractor/prweb14370908.htm