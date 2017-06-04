Pier 33 Announces On-Water Boating Demonstrations

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Pier 33 Marina of St. Joseph, Michigan is preparing to get new boaters-to-be on the water with boat demonstrations, Friday June 9 thru Sunday June 11, just in time for the beginning of summer.

Pier 33 will be providing complimentary boat demonstrations of new boats from Chaparral and Robalo throughout the weekend, 11am to 4 pm each day, during the Ride and Decide Demo Days Boating Event.

“We held two very successful boat demonstration events here last summer and we're convinced that this is the very best way to show people how much fun boating can be” said Pier 33 General Manager Tighe Curran “Michigan is such a great boating State and we really enjoy an opportunity to share that with prospective boaters”.

Curran noted the importance of reaching potential first-time boaters who are seeking to learn more about the boating experience and the opportunity this presents to give them the real feel of being on the water.

“We’re going to provide examples of three different styles during Ride and Decide Demo Days: a stern drive runabout from Chaparral, an outboard center console from Robalo and a Chaparral Vortex jet boat. Our staff will run the boats and help these visitors learn about the best ways to get on the water. As an industry, we need to work harder to grow this wonderful, affordable outdoor recreational activity”.

Demonstrations will be provided Friday June 9 through Sunday June 11, 11am to 4 pm at Pier 33: 250 Anchors way; St. Joseph, Michigan; 49085.

Complimentary refreshments will be served all three days.

More information regarding Ride & Decide Demo Days is available directly through Pier 33 and Pier 33’s website.

Pier 33 is a full-service marina located in St. Joseph, Michigan, providing new and used boat sales to boaters from a wide region including Michigan, Illinois and Indiana. Pier 33’s facilities include 200 docks, complete boat repair and maintenance services, yacht brokerage service and more. Pier 33 is a dealer for new boats from Robalo and Chaparral.

