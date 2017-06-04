Raoul Fraser, Director of Alf Burn Hydro

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Raoul Fraser Directs Number of UK Solar and Hydro Renewable Projects

In January of 2015, Raoul Fraser completed a small hydro scheme in Scotland. After a successful first project, he teamed up with another entrepreneur to set up individual SPV’s to reflect each new project. Since then, Alf Burn has played a vital role in 3 ground mounted solar farms in England, the Glassburn Hydro project, and a 52MW solar farm based on an old RAF base in Norfolk, England.

When asked about the impact Alf Burn has made and what’s next, Raoul Fraser said, “We have developed over 74MW of ground mounted solar in the UK and are looking at further opportunities both in solar and other renewable technologies, for example Wind and Hydro.” Raoul and Alf Burn are actively pursuing renewable projects in the UK and abroad. Raoul Fraser is interested in making an impact in countries like the US, Australia, and continental Europe.

Raoul Fraser’s duties include cooperating with banks to secure financing, hiring suitable EPC Contractors, and working against tight deadlines to get projects built and commissioned to qualify for government subsidies. Raoul Fraser worked for a large US financial institution for 10 years in wealth management, running one of the largest teams in EMEA and was held responsible for several billion dollars of client funds. His extensive background in wealth management has been a vital part of his success in the renewable energy sector.

About Alf Burn Hydro: Alf Burn Hydro was founded in January of 2015, after Raoul Fraser finished a successful hydro scheme in Scotland. Raoul found the returns to be attractive compared to the overall risk. From there, he founded Alf Burn Hydro to provide developers with equity partners who have the knowledge required to successfully direct renewable energy projects.

About Raoul Fraser: Raoul Fraser is an accomplished financial services professional based in the United Kingdom with a growing presence in the renewable energy sector. Fraser served as a Wealth Manager with Goldman Sachs for over 10 years and currently sits as the Director on a number of renewable energy projects throughout Scotland and the United Kingdom.

