Aligned Energy Builds for Scale: Founder Names Andrew Schaap CEO

Aligned Energy founder names Andrew Schaap as CEO.

Aligned Energy, a data center infrastructure technology company that offers colocation and build-to-scale solutions to cloud, telecom, enterprise and managed service providers, announced today the appointment of data center veteran Andrew Schaap as CEO. Jakob Carnemark, Founder, CTO and current CEO of Aligned Energy, will continue to focus on expanding the company’s portfolio of innovative technology solutions and strategic global opportunities.

Schaap joins Aligned Energy after nearly 11 years with Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) where he most recently served as Senior Vice President responsible for global large-scale, client-driven data center projects. He was part of the executive leadership team that grew revenue to $2 billion. Prior to Digital Realty Trust, Schaap held leadership roles at Sterling Network Services and Sysix Technologies.

“To continue building upon the successful foundation we have laid at Aligned Energy, it is the right time to bring on a proven data center executive to run the business,” says Carnemark. “I have always said that as the business scales, I would like to bring in a CEO to manage our company so I may focus on accelerating our technology development to serve our clients. Andrew is widely recognized for his deep industry experience, close client relationships, and ability to execute. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome him as we transition to our next phase of growth.”

Andrew Schaap was selected after an extensive search. “I am thrilled to join such a high caliber team,” says Schaap. “After seeing Aligned Energy’s data center platform and hearing directly from customers about their client-centric experience, I was eager to join. Aligned is laser-focused on delivering dynamic solutions, with industry-leading technology, to their clients.”

The announcement comes at a time of significant momentum for Aligned Energy with increased demand for its adaptive data centers. Last month, the company announced its Plano, Texas facility had finished leasing the first of three data halls (Phase One). In April 2017, the company opened its second adaptive ultra-efficient data center in Phoenix, Arizona with multiple pre-leased tenants.

About Aligned Energy

Aligned Energy is an infrastructure technology company that offers colocation and build-to-scale solutions to cloud, telecom, enterprise and managed service providers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows us to deliver data centers like a utility – accessible and consumable as needed. By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our technology innovations offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving reliability and their bottom-line, while helping secure the health of the planet.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/06/prweb14393870.htm