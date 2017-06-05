American Ambulance Association Honors 107 EMS Professionals During Stars of Life Event

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The American Ambulance Association (AAA) will celebrate the best and brightest of EMS professionals during its annual Stars of Life celebration held June 12-14th in Washington, D.C. During this year’s event, 107 individuals from across the United States and also Trinidad & Tobago will be honored as the 2017 Stars.

The Stars of Life program celebrates the contributions of ambulance professionals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in service to their communities or the EMS profession. Stars of Life recognizes the dedication of these heroes while shining light on the critical role EMS plays in our health care infrastructure.

AAA President Mark Postma notes, “Across our great nation, EMS professionals provide life-saving health care every day. This year’s Stars of Life recipients represent the very best of our profession, and we are proud of the positive impact they have made.”

During their time in Washington, the Stars of Life recipients, accompanied by executive hosts, will meet with members of Congress and congressional aides to discuss legislative issues critical to emergency medical services. In addition to honoring the Stars, Senator Susan Collins of Maine will be recognized as Legislator of the Year for her distinguished service, and 24 United States Senators and Representatives will receive Legislative Recognition Awards for their support of ambulance services.

