American Ambulance Association Honors 107 EMS Professionals During Stars of Life Event

Washington, DC– The American Ambulance Association (AAA) will celebrate the best and brightest of EMS professionals during its annual Stars of Life celebration June 12–14. At this year’s event, 107 individuals from across the United States, plus Trinidad & Tobago, will be honored as the 2017 Stars.
The Stars of Life program celebrates the contributions of ambulance professionals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in service to their communities or the EMS profession. Stars of Life recognizes the dedication of these heroes while shining light on the critical role EMS plays in our health care infrastructure.
AAA President Mark Postma notes, “Across our great nation, EMS professionals provide life-saving health care every day. This year’s Stars of Life recipients represent the very best of our profession, and we are proud of the positive impact they have made.”
This year’s distinguished recipients are:
- Yadira Arroyo, NYC Fire Department, Brooklyn, NY (Awarded Posthumously)
- Chris Page, EMSA, Oklahoma City, OK
- Cody Medlock, Medstar Ambulance, Clinton Township, MI
- Mary Archie, Medstar Ambulance, Clinton Township, MI
- Jennel Smith, Metro West Ambulance Eugene-Springfield, Hillsboro, Oregon
- Heather Roy, Hunter's Ambulance, Meriden, CT
- Dennis Dougan, Hunter's Ambulance, Meriden, CT
- Galen Hankal, REACT EMS, Shawnee, OK
- Matthew Bradshaw, REACT EMS, Shawnee, OK
- Derek Weinkauf, EMSA, Tulsa, OK
- Shane Vargas, Rural/Metro Fire Department, Mesa, AZ
- Michael Turcio, American Medical Response, New Haven, CT
- Melinda Toy, American Medical Response, Topeka, KS
- Katrina Scaife, River Medical, Lake Havasu City, AZ
- Deborah Rath, American Medical Response, Santa Rosa, CA
- Jeff Odenthal, Abbott EMS, Belleville, IL• Susan Lutchman-Mohammed, Global Medical Response, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
- Sheryl Maia, American Medical Response, Portland, OR
- Christopher “Tippy” Lee, American Medical Response – Air Ambulance, Aiea, HI
- Lisa Johnshoy, American Medical Response, Kalaheo, HI
- Cindy Hitchcock, American Medical Response, Greenville, TX
- Kira Gressman, American Medical Response, Golden, CO
- Peter Hastings, American Medical Response, Modesto, CA
- James Hassam, American Medical Response, Nashua, NH
- Theresa Hartman, American Medical Response, Holland, MI
- Ivan Gonzalez, American Medical Response, Scotts Valley, CA
- Lynn Flores, American Medical Response, Albuquerque, NM
- Christopher Dobson, MedicWest, Las Vegas, NV
- Michael Collums, MedStat EMS, West Point, MS (Awarded Posthumously)
- Hugo Badillo, American Medical Response, Lake Worth, FL
- Tracy Allen, American Medical Response, Holland, MI
- Chana Alexander, American Medical Response, Lancaster, CA
- Eric Eizenga, Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service, Inc., Elmhurst , IL
- Brian Porch, Regional Ambulance Service, Rutland, VT
- Christopher Waters, Arizona Ambulance Transport, Sierra Vista, AZ
- Kyle Wolber, Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service, Inc., Elmhurst , IL
- David Mikec, Bell Ambulance, Inc., MILWAUKEE, WI
- Derek Vermillion, Life Emergency Medical Service, Enid, OK
- R. Duane Thomas, LifeCare Medical Transports, Fredericksburg, VA
- Doug Volin, Lakes Region EMS, North Branch, MN
- Angela Jarrett, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
- John E. Smith, Community Care Ambulance, Ashtabula, Ohio
- Craig Sparks, Pafford Medical Services, Cleveland, MS
- Andrea Nicole Earley, Oklahoma Ambulance Association, Enid, OK
- Melissa Zimmer, Metro West Ambulance, Hillsboro, OR
- Matthew Williams, LifeNet, Inc., Stillwater, OK
- Marilyn Williams, Pafford Medical Services, Claremore, OK
- James Wilcott, Bay Cities Ambulance, Hillsboro, OR
- Ellen Fleming, Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service, Inc., Elmhurst , IL
- Jan Samson, North Dakota EMS Association, Bismarck, ND
- Sherri Steele, MEDIC EMS Agency, Charlotte, NC
- Amanda Wilkinson, American Ambulance of Visalia, Visalia, CA
- Tiffany Johnson, MEDIC EMS Agency, Charlotte, NC
- James Garvin, Muskogee County EMS, Muskogee, OK• Randall Frederick, North East Mobile Health Services, Scarborough, ME
- Kerry Flynn, Armstrong Ambulance Service, Arlington, MA
- Coty M. Peardon, Acadian Ambulance Service, Lafayette, LA
- Tyler Niblett, Acadian Ambulance Service, Lafayette, LA
- Rhonda Dees-Lockwood, Acadian Ambulance Service, Lafayette, LA
–Sloane Brown, Acadian Ambulance Service, Lafayette, LA
- Robbie Seastrunk, LifeNet, Inc., Texarkana, TX
- Cheryl Schweinsburg, Mohawk Ambulance, Schenectady, NY
- Jeff Russell, Pafford Medical Services, Hope, Arkansas
- Elizabeth Roden, MedStar Mobile Healthcare, Fort Worth, TX• Aaron Pawol, Mercy Flights, Inc., Medford, OR
- Padrick O’Grady, Bay Cities Ambulance, Hillsboro, OR
- Matthew Miner, Action Ambulance Service, Inc., Wilmington, MA
- Robert Mazzo, Northwell Health EMS, Syosset, NY
- Bob Johnson, Medix Ambulance, Hillsboro, OR
- William Ingle, North East Mobile Health Services, Scarborough, ME
- Mark Hogue, Action Ambulance Service, Inc., Wilmington, MA
- Paige Hoffman, Action Ambulance Service, Inc., Wilmington, MA
- Brandon Herron, LifeNet, Inc., Hot Springs, AR
- Chris Eachen, Paramedics Plus (Fort Wayne), Tyler, TX•Kent Coleman, St. Francois County Ambulance District, Farmington, MO• Josh Boden, Watonga EMS, Watonga, OK
- Jason Billington, Mohawk Ambulance, Schenectady, NY
- Lyle Armstrong, Del Norte Ambulance, Crescent City, CA
- Gabe Moreno, Trinidad Ambulance District, Trinidad, CO
- Renee McClure, St. Francois County Ambulance District, Farmington, MO
- Graham Losse, Nature Coast Emergency Medical Services, Lecanto, FL
- Deanne Lione, Cataldo Ambulance Service, Somerville, MA
- Beth Keegan, Armstrong Ambulance Service, Arlington, MA
- Ryan Lowe, MEDIC EMS Agency, Charlotte, NC
- Kasey Ras, Sunstar Paramedics, Largo, Florida• Kenneth R. Olp, Community Care Ambulance, Ashtabula, Ohio• Lorrane Johansen, Paramedics Plus, Sioux Falls, SD• Andy Jenkins, Community Ambulance, Macon, GA
- Theresa Helstowski, Metro West Ambulance, Hillsboro, OR
- Thomas Faticone, MedStar Mobile Healthcare, Fort Worth, TX
- John Ehlich III, Life EMS Ambulance, Grand Rapids, MI
- Brian Galowitz, Lakes Region EMS, North Branch, MN
- Aaron Gagnepain, Taney County Ambulance District, Hollister, MO• David Dormady, MedStar Mobile Healthcare, Fort Worth, TX
- Bridget Dickert, LifeCare Ambulance Service, Battle Creek, MI
- Darick Day, Madison County Ambulance District, Fredericktown, MO
- Ken Cook, LifeCare Medical Transports, Fredericksburg, VA
- Danielle Cohen, Northwell Health EMS, Syosset, NY
- Benjamin Cohen, Northwell Health EMS, Syosset, NY
- Jeff Cloutier, Taney County Ambulance District, Hollister, MO
- Donald Brown III, Jackson Community Ambulance/Emergent Health Partners, Jackson, MI
- Harlan Brock, Metro West Ambulance, Hillsboro, OR
- Jessica Berscheid, Taney County Ambulance District, Hollister, MO
- Jonathan Balzer, Sunstar Paramedics, Largo, Florida
- Andrea Ball, Cataldo Ambulance Service, Somerville, MA
- William Bailey, Northwell Health EMS, Syosset, NY
- Tracy Sims, East Texas Medical Center, Tyler, TX
- Julie Anderson, Richmond Ambulance Authority, Richmond, VA
During their time in Washington, the Stars of Life recipients, accompanied by executive hosts, will meet with members of Congress and congressional aides to discuss legislative issues critical to emergency medical services. In addition to honoring the Stars, Senator Susan Collins of Maine will be recognized as Legislator of the Year for her distinguished service, and 24 United States Senators and Representatives will receive Legislative Recognition Awards for their support of ambulance services.
About the American Ambulance Association
Founded in 1979, the AAA represents hundreds of ambulance services across the United States that participate in emergency and nonemergency care and medical transportation. The Association serves as a voice and clearinghouse for ambulance services, and views prehospital care not only as a public service, but also as an essential part of the total public health care system.
AAA Mission Statement
The mission of the American Ambulance Association is to promote health care policies that ensure excellence in the ambulance services industry and provide research, education, and communications programs to enable its members to effectively address the needs of the communities they serve.
