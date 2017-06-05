ASSA ABLOY Group, SKANSKA Submit Proposals to Autodesk University Las Vegas

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Voting for AU LAS VEGAS 2017 educational sessions runs through June 16

Autodesk® will host its annual Autodesk University Nov. 14-16 in Las Vegas, NV. Autodesk is a leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software. The theme of the event is the “Future of Making Things.”

In a nod to the theme, ASSA ABLOY, in collaboration with SKANSKA Norway, have submitted an educational proposal to Autodesk University in Las Vegas. The session “Saving time, improving quality and collaboration through the utilization of BIM 360 Field” will present the benefits from multi-year effort to streamline processes for sharing data and managing installations in the field.

Workflows and technology for sharing information and progress on site using BIM 360 Field will be discussed. The speakers will focus on enhancing collaboration between multiple trades, saving time and improving the quality of delivery. They will demonstrate processes using Doors and Hardware Equipment in BIM 360 Field, display use of BIM 360 Field on iPad together with QR-codes, install correct equipment and set status, collect and link collateral data to equipment to further incorporate this information into owner handover documents.

Additionally, the Building Information Technologies team have submitted a proposal “BIM’s future in door scheduling with Revit Architecture: Eliminating the Oops!”

BIM managers, architects, contractors, building owners and facility managers will learn about the opportunities, tools and processes that are available to improve project outcomes for Doors and Door Hardware on BIM oriented projects.

Attendees will have insight into how to more effectively create, manage and maintain information of Doors, Hardware and Access Control equipment across the entire life-cycle of the building project.

All sessions are open to voting through June 16. To vote on these, or other sessions, visit



http://au.autodesk.com/speaker-resource-center/call-for-proposals/voting

