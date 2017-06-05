CareStaf of Dallas Announces its Recent Accreditation by the BBB of North Central Texas

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The distinguished recognition as a BBB Accredited business signifies that Carestaf of Dallas is committed to consistently meeting the BBB Code of Business Practices standards. These standards convey that they are a reliable, trustworthy Dallas, Texas business.

Home healthcare provider, CareStaf of Dallas, has been proudly displaying the “BBB Accredited” seal since they earned the title last month. A family owned and operated business, CareStaf of Dallas has been providing North Texas residents with superior healthcare services for over two decades. In addition to their new title as a BBB Accredited business, they are also a member of The National Private Duty Association. The NPDA sets industry standards, fosters ethical business practices, and shares home caregiver resources to enable peak performance from all members.

Fully insured and licensed by the State of Texas, CareStaf of Dallas excels at matching their clients with the most appropriate and qualified healthcare professional(s). They deliver only the highest quality of care by adhering to the rigorous standards of the home healthcare industry. In order to continue to meet and even surpass their clients’ expectations, CareStaf of Dallas performs full background checks and drug screenings prior to hiring new team members.

Clients love CareStaf of Dallas for their commitment to recruiting only the most qualified and experienced healthcare professionals and the fact that they have a full time RN Clinical Director. Every intake is performed by a Registered Nurse – yet another reason that CareStaf of Dallas has garnered the reputation as a premier home healthcare provider in North Texas. Client testimonials consistently praise CareStaf of Dallas for their accessibility, fast response time and compassion.

Having also qualified as a Historically Underutilized Business (HUB), CareStaf of Dallas assists many local facilities with their supplemental, allied health and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) needs. In addition to maintaining a superior customer satisfaction rating, CareStaf of Dallas employees consistently rave about feeling highly valued, recognized and appreciated.

About: CareStaf of Dallas™ is a Dallas, Texas medical staffing and home healthcare provider that has a 20+ year-long history and reputation for providing trustworthy, reliable and high-quality medical professional services.

