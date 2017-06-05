Casenet Clients and Employees Donate Gift Bags to the Children at CHA Cambridge Hospital

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Local Company provides support to pediatric patients.

Clients and employees of Casenet®, LLC, a leading provider of population health and care management solutions, donated gift bags to the children at CHA Cambridge Hospital as part of its annual client conference.

CHA Cambridge Hospital is one of three Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA) hospitals in the communities north of Boston. Located on Cambridge Street, between Harvard and Inman Square, CHA Cambridge Hospital offers a wide range of services like Primary Care for all ages, 24-hour Emergency Care, Maternity, Pediatric, Surgery and Specialty care. It is a teaching site for Harvard Medical School.

"The gift bags were given to children who participated in our Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). WIC is a program that provides nutrition, education and healthy foods for eligible families. We are thankful to the employees and clients of Casenet for their generosity,” said Kathy Betts, Senior Director of Community Health Improvement at Cambridge Health Alliance.

The gift bags included small items to make a child’s stay better including crayons, coloring books, chalk, balls, bubbles, hand sanitizer, socks, and water bottles.

“The Casenet family was thrilled to be able to provide these gift bags to the children at Cambridge Hospital. CHA Cambridge is doing wonderful things to help its pediatric and WIC patients, and we are happy to be able to do our part for children and families in need,” stated Peter Masanotti, CEO of Casenet.

Cambridge Health Alliance is an academic community health system committed to providing high quality care in Cambridge, Somerville and Boston’s metro-north communities. CHA has expertise in primary care, specialty care and mental health/substance use services, as well as caring for diverse and complex populations. It includes three hospital campuses, a network of primary care and specialty practices and the Cambridge Public Health Dept. CHA patients have seamless access to advanced care through the system’s affiliation with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. CHA is a Harvard Medical School teaching affiliate and is also affiliated with Harvard School of Public Health, Harvard School of Dental Medicine and Tufts University School of Medicine. For more information, visit http://www.challiance.org.

Casenet provides a comprehensive suite of extensible, enterprise population health and care management solutions for commercial, Medicaid, Medicare, TPA, provider/ACO and specialty provider organizations. These solutions improve care coordination and the quality and delivery of care through enhanced case, disease, utilization, home and community-based services management and population management. Casenet supports small to very large enterprise customers requiring tremendous scalability for many lines of business and comprehensive configuration for each targeted member population. Casenet solutions help organizations meet unique business requirements, adapt quickly to changing market and regulatory dynamics, identify and target populations with unique risk characteristics and deploy specific care management programs for those members — taking the first step toward better individual health and total population health management. For more information, http://www.casenetllc.com.

Kelli L. Bravo, 781-357-2706, kbravo(at)casenetllc.com

