Clarke Gammon Wellers Offers Residential Property Selling Services in Surrey and Surrounding Areas

Guildford, UK — (SBWIRE) — 06/05/2017 — Established by auctioneer and estate agent Sidney Clarke and surveyor Frank Gammon, Clarke Gammon Wellers offers residential property selling services in Surrey and the surrounding areas. They have an efficient marketing department that helps landowners, institutions, and homebuilders to sell their properties at the best possible prices. The company advertises both locally and nationally, ensuring that the sellers' property will be seen by potential buyers using various marketing methods. They also offer free advice to prospective sellers on competitive marketing and realistic sales prices, based on their intensive marketing skills and extensive database of comparable properties. Property owners looking to sell their properties can rely on Clarke Gammon Wellers for their needs.

Clarke Gammon Wellers is one of the few agents in West Surrey and North East Hampshire that is professionally qualified to handle every aspect of property. The company has seen a number of home buyers who, over the years, provide them with exactly what they were looking for. They have a large inventory of new houses for sale in Surrey, Haslemere, Guildford and their surrounding areas. Besides dealing in residential properties, they also deal in land and new homes, and rural, agricultural and commercial properties.

One of their representatives talked more about their residential property selling services, "When we are selling property, we achieve the best price possible by knowing how to encourage the maximum competition. This could mean selling your home by private treaty, auction or informal tender or sealed bids. You will always receive our professional and personalised 'no sale, no fee' service."

Established in 1919, Clarke Gammon Wellers is one of Surrey's most respected independent estate agents, with offices in Guildford, Shere, Haslemere, and Liphook. Whether it's selling a home, buying a new one, renting or tenant finding, they are professionally qualified to handle every aspect of property management. Their team of in house marketing, land and new homes department provides comprehensive advice and sales support to landowners, institutions, and homebuilders whether it's for one house or a large development.

