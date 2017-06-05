Home / Press Releases / Float Like A Duck Launches Inspirational Water Safety PSA Series, “Learning to swim, led me to…”

Float Like A Duck Launches Inspirational Water Safety PSA Series, “Learning to swim, led me to…”

Las Vegas, NV (PRWEB) June 05, 2017

Float Like a Duck™, water safety initiative is expanding its positive messaging by launching the “Learning to swim, led me to…”™ PSA campaign. The campaign was created to inform and inspire youth about exciting adventures and career opportunities one can enjoy from learning how to swim.

The multi-series, PSA video campaign showcases a wide-range of individuals and groups from around the Southern Nevada community who credit their path to personal growth, success and accomplishments in sports, academics, recreational activities and careers from learning to swim. The first of the PSA series -Our Friends was released Memorial Day Weekend in conjunction with National Water Safety Month (May) and the 14th annual Float Like A Duck event.

https://youtu.be/WEw70RXMwjE

Program presenter, water safety activist Joseph Vassallo, CBP and his sidekick Duckie the Mascot introduce the PSA, that was created and produced by Publicist Mary Vail, MBA. Assisting Vail with production was KOI Visual who provided videography, editing and sound.

“Swimming builds physical strength and endurance,” notes Vassallo. “Achieving the ability to swim also builds character and bolsters one’s confidence to try other activities.”

From a dolphin care supervisor, to a robotic surgeon, competitive swimmers, military personnel, professional mermaids, water polo players, synchronized swimmers, pool personnel, swimming coaches, show performers, first responders, a scuba diver and others, express how swimming has played and continues to play an integral part of their career, life and lifestyle.

Over two-dozen individuals and groups welcomed the opportunity to share their message, volunteering their time and talent to encourage others with positive messages about swimming. For their participation in the PSA Videos they were named official Aqua Ambassadors.

“Swimming is a fundamental skill for any aquatic recreational activity,” states Vassallo. “It is also an important and often required skillset for many jobs and careers.” For Vassallo, swimming was a mandatory skill needed for him to join the Marine Reserves in his early 20’s.

Additional PSA’s will be released throughout the summer to continue the positive messaging of water safety through the value of swimming. As part of the series, several foreign language segments were produced including a Spanish version for distribution on the Spanish airwaves.

https://youtu.be/xz4ZArXEhzg

A long-time community partner with the Float Like A Duck initiative, Children’s Hospital of Nevada at UMC worked closely with the production team to produce the Spanish PSA. In this version, Evelia Olivero, Community Relations Coordinator at UMC introduces the PSA, and is accompanied by Captain Sergio Reynoso, with the North Las Vegas Fire Department and Francesca Schutte, Swim Coach and Lifeguard at the SkyView YMCA with their personal message.

Vassallo and Duckie encourage swimming across the globe and want to hear other’s stories on how swimming has played a part in their life. The duo invite friends and fans on social media to share their positive personal message in photos or video on Facebook @FloatLikeADuck and Twitter @Duckieparagon with the hashtags #learningtoswimledmeto #swimmingledmeto #floatlikeaduck #poolsafety and #watersafety .

The award-winning, family-friendly Float Like A Duck™ is a volunteer based public service initiative presented by Vassallo and Paragon Pools of Las Vegas, NV. The 14th annual event is free and open to the public. Beyond the event, Vassallo and Duckie make appearances at events, hospitals and schools.

The 2017 Aqua Ambassadors are:

Anna Yatsko, Professional Mermaid, Ovia Aquatic Productions

Captain Cedric Williams, PIO, North Las Vegas Fire Department

Captain Sara Harper, PAO Thunderbird #12, US Air Force

Captain Sergio Reynoso, Fireman, North Las Vegas Fire Department

Casey Smith, Broadcast Journalist, Nevada Broadcasters Assn. Hall of Fame Inductee

Charles Fleisher, MD, Robotic Surgeon

Elise Sofia and Addison, Swimming Buddies

Erin Wise, Supervisor of Dolphin Care, The Mirage Dolphin Habitat

Evelia Olivero, Community Relations Coordinator, Children’s Hospital of Nevada at UMC

Francesca Schutte, Swim Coach & Lifeguard, SkyView YMCA

Jake Lewis, Pool Manager, Centennial Hills YMCA

Kaylee & Megan, Competitive Swimmers, BCH Heatwave Swim Team

LCDR. David “Fish” Vail, (USN, Ret.), US Navy Fighter Pilot

Ludivine Perrin-Stsepaniuk, Coach, SN Desert Mermaids Synchronized Swimming Team

Maci & Nathan, Water Polo Players, Team Vegas Henderson Water Polo

Mark St. John, Coach, Team Vegas Henderson Water Polo

Michael McFate, Fireman, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and his son Cash

Sandy Nitta, 1964 USA Olympic Swimmer, Team Vegas Henderson Water Polo – Director

Sergeant Brian Kobrys, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Sophia Grasso, Swim Coach, Henderson Multigenerational Pool

Southern Nevada Desert Mermaids Synchronized Competitive Swimming Team

Southern Nevada Desert Mermaids Synchronized Recreational Swimming Team

Team Vegas Henderson Water Polo

Timothy Tanksley, Lifeguard, Henderson Multigenerational Pool

Tomek Pleskaczyński, Underwater Photographer, Artsy Memories

Toshi Yoshida, Biologist, Lake Mead National Recreation Area – Dive Team

The following organizations and households aided in production and location shoots.

Centennial Hills YMCA                    

City of Henderson        

City of Las Vegas                        

City of Las Vegas Film Office

Clark County                             

Clark County Film Office     

Desert Breeze Aquatic Center                

Henderson Multigenerational Pool

Henderson Parks and Recreation            

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue                

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept.

MGM Resorts International                    

National Park Service

Nellis Air Force Base – Thunderbirds            

Nevada Film Office            

North Las Vegas Fire Department             

Pavilion Center Pool            

SkyView YMCA                        

The Abercrombie Family            

The DellaIacono Family                     

The Mirage Dolphin Habitat

University Medical Center of Southern Nevada

For more information about Float Like a Duck go to

http://www.paragonpoolslv.com/float-like-a-duck

Follow Duckie at     FB: @floatlikeaduck     T: @duckieparagon

