Greenberg Traurig Philadelphia Recognized in 2017 Chambers USA Guide

The Philadelphia office of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was once again recognized by the 2017 Chambers USA Guide. Three Greenberg Traurig attorneys and two practice areas from Philadelphia were recognized. Firmwide, more than 175 attorneys were acknowledged.

The following Greenberg Traurig Philadelphia attorneys were recognized:



James N. Boudreau – Labor & Employment

o This is the fourth year Boudreau has been recognized by Chambers. He is co-chair of the firm’s Global Labor & Employment Practice. He represents management in class action and complex employment litigation, and devotes the majority of his practice to managing teams of attorneys and paralegals in nationwide class and collective actions. He comes highly recommended by interviewees, one of whom notes: "He's a really smart guy and I have a lot of respect for him."

o Mandelbaum has been recognized by Chambers since the Guide’s inception in 2003. According to the Guide, Mandelbaum is a highly regarded figure in the market noted for his considerable strengths in major Superfund matters. Sources single him out for his "strategic thinking" and also describe him as "as smart as it gets."

o Vuocolo is recognized for the ninth time in 2017. She focuses her practice in the areas of commercial litigation, business reorganization, corporate work-outs and restructurings, bankruptcy law, loan restructurings, loan documentation, receiverships, restructuring distressed debt situations, and foreclosure litigation. Her clients include financial institutions, DIP lenders, leasing entities, creditors' committees, bankruptcy trustees, debtors, majority shareholders, guarantors, examiners, secured creditors, and trade creditors. According to the Guide, clients describe her as “an extraordinary advocate . . . and an extremely effective negotiator."

The office’s Environmental Practice is ranked among the top in the Commonwealth and is specifically afforded Nationwide recognition by the Guide. According to the Guide, the team is known for being an “Adept environmental law group, with specialties in Superfund litigation and brownfield development, among a wide range of other areas. Well versed in risk management, regulatory compliance and permitting counsel. Maintains wide-ranging industry sector expertise, including real estate, energy, pharmaceuticals, metals and aviation.” A client reports, "I would recommend Greenberg Traurig highly for its technical expertise: they're aware of trends, they know the landscape and they can go toe-to-toe with the other big firms."

The Guide also acknowledged Greenberg Traurig’s Philadelphia Bankruptcy/Restructuring Group. The Guide states the team is known for leveraging “strength across the USA to advise on restructurings arising from the energy, healthcare and real estate sectors, among others. Notable cross-border capabilities, showcasing particular expertise in cases involving Latin America. Broad practice includes advising debtors, sponsors and creditors' committees on Chapter 11 proceedings, insolvency-related litigation and distressed M&A.” Interviewees praised the firm's "really good cross-functional capabilities," adding: "They're very commercial and business-friendly, and clients like them." They confirmed that Greenberg Traurig offers "good decisions made quickly and with the right number of people involved, so it's cost-effective."

Chambers and Partners, UK-based publisher of annual guides in several global markets, selects attorneys and practice areas for inclusion based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients around the world.

Founded in 1997, Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office is home to 38 attorneys and 12 practices including Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Corporate & Securities, Emerging Technology, Environmental, Business Immigration & Compliance, Investment Regulation, Labor & Employment, Litigation, Public Finance, Government Law & Policy, Real Estate, and Tax. The Philadelphia office represents clients in the manufacturing, health care, real estate, energy, financial, and insurance industries, state and local governments, professional service, and energy firms, and individuals.

