New Book Investigates Crossroads Between Science, Philosophy and Religion to Explain Mental Processes

Dr. Tanzia Mustafa analyzes the role of spiritual and philosophical concepts on the mind

Humans have conquered the vast expanse of space and the depths of the ocean with their intelligence and physical might. Although the human’s physical form has been studied and understood, human mental processes remain a mystery. Dr. Tanzia Mustafa begins her journey to capturing the essence of the mind with her book “Spiritual Mechanics.”

“Spiritual Mechanics” examines the human races’ mental makeup and opens the discussion on the origin of thought. Dr. Mustafa scientifically explores the religious concept of the lower and higher minds, highlighting how this untapped territory may hold the key to controlling and driving human capabilities.

Mustafa also analyzes the connection between philosophy, religion, and science. Chronicling her own journey, Mustafa brings ancient concepts into the light of modern science, finding that these disciplines point towards a similar understanding about human mental processes.

“In my 15 years of experience as a psychiatrist, my patients broach existential questions of life and religion on a near daily basis,” Mustafa said. “While individually these topics have been explored, Spiritual Mechanics exhibits an integrated approach and considers the interplay between these fields in order to describe mental phenomenon.”

The time is ripe to incorporate the basic facts about our mind so that life can be lived in a mindful way.

“Spiritual Mechanics”



By Tanzia Mustafa, MD



ISBN: 9781480839625 (hardcover) 9781480839632 (softcover) 9781480839649 (ebook)



Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Archway Publishing

About the author



Tanzia Mustafa, MD, is a practicing psychiatrist of 15 years, affiliated with Mount Sinai School of Medicine. She is a faculty member and Assistant Clinical Professor at The State University of New York, Stony Brook. She is married and a mother of two adult children.

