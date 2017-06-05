New Book Presents Introspective Approach to Battling Drug Addiction

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

According to a 2014 drug report from the United Nations, the number of drug users is on the rise, matching the growth rate of the world population. Given the increasing epidemic, drug counselor and author Joseph Harris is calling for improved strategies to combat chemical dependency. Harris takes an introversive look at addiction with his new book “Drug Addiction and the Most Powerful Enemy Against It: A Recovering Sober Mind.”

“Drug Addiction and the Most Powerful Enemy Against It” educates readers about the progression of drug abuse, the harmful effects on users and potential tactics to overcome the disease. Harris leverages his extensive background as a drug counselor of 42 years to inform readers of the gradual landslide into addiction. He specifically explores the mental connection to drugs and the effects chemical dependency has on the psychological well being of substance abusers.

Harris also investigates means to render chemical dependency powerless by harnessing the power of the sober mind. He advocates for the use of internal recovery tools, in conjunction with external devices, to combat substance abuse and keep the disease at bay.

“Having studied the addict’s mind in-depth, I have found that the root of compulsion is in the mind,” Harris said. “It is the mind that directs every thought and behavior. Drug Addiction and the Most Powerful Enemy Against It underscores the fact that the mind that is the only true passageway out of addiction.”

“Drug Addiction and the Most Powerful Enemy Against It: A Recovering, Sober Mind”



By Joseph Harris



ISBN: 9781514436769 (hardcover) 9781514436752 (softcover) 9781514436745 (ebook)



Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Xlibris

About the author



Joseph Harris holds a bachelor of science degree in counseling, and is a credentialed alcohol and substance abuse counselor for the state of New York. His passion for helping the drug addicted population stems from his own 12-year history of intravenous heroin addiction combined with daily large amounts of alcohol and marijuana. His greatest desire is to help pull an addicted person out of the hole where persecution, oppression, sickness, and slavery are the norm each and every day.

