Northcentral University Launches Three New Master’s Psychology Programs

With Online Classes Starting Weekly, NCU's New Programs Provide Relevant Education in Child and Adolescent Development Psychology, Health Psychology and Industrial/Organizational Psychology

The American Psychological Association acknowledges that psychology can play a vital role in developmental success, has an impact on health, and is critical in the workplace. Organizations and industries can benefit from those trained in these areas of psychology. Northcentral University, a global online graduate-focused university, announced today it will offer three new master’s degree programs within its School of Social and Behavioral Sciences’ Department of Psychology. Each online program features NCU’s unique one-to-one learning model taught by doctoral professors. They were developed with industry standards and the future job market in mind, preparing students to apply psychological principles in a variety of real-world settings.

NCU’s three new programs*, which do not require GRE or GMAT completion for entry, include:



Master of Science in Child and Adolescent Developmental Psychology: This program helps prepare students for a career working with, or advocating for, children, adolescents, and their families. Students study developmental stages and explore how the impacts of family, school, peers, society and culture intertwine and affect the development of children and adolescents. Students will also learn about child and adolescent psychopathology.

Master of Science in Health Psychology: This program prepares students for a career in hospital or social services settings, education or industry/human resources. Students in the program will focus on the psychological study of health, illness and recovery from the perspective that a combination of physical, behavioral, and social conditions drive these phenomena.

Master of Science in Industrial/Organizational (I/O) Psychology: This program helps students learn to study scientific principles and their application to workplace issues facing individuals, teams and organizations, preparing them for a career in industry, government or consulting. The curriculum was developed in accordance with and meets the “Guidelines for Education and Training in I/O Psychology,” as outlined by the American Psychological Association’s Division 14 Society of Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Each of the three programs offers the opportunity to complete a capstone project or internship where learnings can be immediately applied, enabling further skill development and preparation for the labor market.

“NCU’s Master’s in Child and Adolescent Developmental Psychology focuses on the scientific study of the psychological growth and development of individuals from infancy through adulthood, while the master’s in Health Psychology concentrates on the psychological study of health, illness and recovery,” says Dr. James Billings, PhD, Dean of the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

Dr. Billings continued, “The Master’s in Industrial/Organizational Psychology helps students gain a deeper understanding of people and how they behave in the workplace. Each new program is a 30-credit, non-clinical degree, providing the important foundational knowledge and skills necessary for doctoral-level study and for careers in the helping professions, industry, government, for-profit or nonprofit organizations. They are not designed to offer clinical training, or to prepare students to become licensed psychologists or counseling professionals."

For more information about these programs, prospective students can visit http://www.ncu.edu/programs-degrees/psychology.

About Northcentral University



Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, private, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. With no physical residency requirements, courses are taught one-to-one by an NCU professor with a doctoral degree. NCU offers doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees in business and technology management, education, and psychology, as well as doctoral and master’s degrees in marriage and family therapy. Northcentral University is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 985 Atlantic Avenue, Suite 100, Alameda, CA 94501, 510.748.9001, wscuc.org. For more information, visit ncu.edu or call 866.776.0331.

*For more information about NCU’s graduation rates, the median debt of students who complete programs, and other important information, please visit ncu.edu/program-disclosures.

