SourceMedia Taps Dianomi for Sponsor Content

Provides Readers with Contextually Relevant Content across SourceMedia Properties; Expands Distribution of SourceMedia Content

SourceMedia, a diversified digital B2B media company serving senior decision-makers in finance, technology and healthcare, today announced that it has entered into a strategic business relationship with Dianomi™, the leading financial content marketing platform.

Beginning today, readers of SourceMedia financial information services, including American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Accounting Today, and Financial Planning – will receive related content recommendations from Dianomi partner publications in the form of native ads. Dianomi-powered sponsor content recommendations and native ads are integrated across SourceMedia’s desktop and mobile sites, reaching influential communities of senior-level professionals at scale.

“SourceMedia is a leader in engaging professional communities through relevant, useful business information and services,” said Matthew Yorke, CMO, SourceMedia. “For modern publishers like us, this means both engaging our readers no matter where they are—even if they’re not on our website—and providing them with other valuable content, be that from our advertisers or other publishers, when they are. Dianomi will enable us do both.”

“SourceMedia’s trusted brands and services convene and engage executives and practitioners, providing them with premium information services that support decision-making and drive competitive advantage,” said Rupert Hodson, Dianomi founder and CEO. “Through the integration of Dianomi’s Sponsored Content Units, we are proud to be adding further value to this user experience, while also adding the additional capability to amplify SourceMedia branded content across our wider network.”

About SourceMedia



SourceMedia, an Observer Capital company, is a business-to-business digital marketing services, subscription information, and event company serving senior-level professionals in the financial, technology and healthcare sectors. Brands include American Banker, PaymentsSource, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, Accounting Today, Mergers & Acquisitions, National Mortgage News, Employee Benefit News and Health Data Management.

About Dianomi



Dianomi is the leading Financial Content Marketing Platform, serving over 3.5 billion content recommendations to over 100 million unique visitors every month on some of the Web’s most innovative business and finance publishers. Headquartered in London, Dianomi also has offices in New York and Sydney. Publishers, marketers, and agencies leverage Dianomi to monetize their traffic, and distribute their content to high-quality, financially engaged audiences. Learn more at http://www.dianomi.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/06/prweb14393834.htm