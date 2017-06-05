The Tea Spot Publishes New Ebook, ‘Tea Wellness Lifestyle Guide,’ Presented by World Tea Expo and The Tea House Times

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Complimentary Ebook Offers Insights, Tips and Recipes to Encourage a Healthy Tea-Drinking Journey

A newly published ebook from The Tea Spot, Inc. looks at tea and wellness and how tea works to help the body’s defenses. Titled "Tea Wellness Lifestyle Guide", the ebook is free and available to download now at TheTeaSpot.com/ebook. The Tea Spot, based in Boulder, Colo. is an artisanal producer of signature blends and single-estate organic teas. The company works to advance healthier living through the everyday enjoyment of whole leaf tea.

The new ebook – presented in conjunction with World Tea Expo and The Tea House Times – offers insights, tips and recipes to encourage people to begin a healthy tea-drinking journey. The ebook is based on and inspired by the recently-published book by Maria Uspenski, "Cancer Hates Tea: A Unique Preventive and Transformative Lifestyle Change to Help Crush Cancer", from Page Street Publishing Co. Uspenski is the founder and CEO of The Tea Spot.

Topics in the "Tea Wellness Lifestyle Guide" eBook include: The Buzz on Tea and Health; Why Cancer Hates Tea; Drink Like Your Life Depends On It; Five-Cup-a-Day Routine; Recipes; and Eat Your Tea (#TeaHealthGuide).

“More and more health-conscious consumers are turning to tea and enjoying many high-quality products,” says Uspenski, who encourages a powerful five-cup-a-day steeping habit. “They’re drinking tea in a variety of forms, including loose-leaf, single-serve options, quality shake-and-go products, ready-to-drink teas and cold brews – all of which make it easy to enjoy tea’s health benefits. In this ebook guide – as well as in my book, 'Cancer Hates Tea' – I share what I have learned and personally experienced about tea and wellness.”

An MIT mechanical engineer by trade, The Tea Spot’s Uspenski is the innovative force listed on three U.S. patents for Steepware® inventions, which promote the ease of tea preparation. She has been featured in numerous media outlets for her success as a social entrepreneur and certified tea and fitness nutrition expert, and she frequently lectures about the health benefits of tea at universities and conferences nationwide.

Gail Gastelu, owner/publisher of The Tea House Times, who is also featured in The Tea Spot’s eBook, says, “Many of the factors contributing to the health benefits of tea are the same components contributing flavor and aroma. Any way you look at it, tea is tasty, good for you, and a healthier alternative to most beverages. Second only to water worldwide, tea is a great choice.”

Download the new eBook from The Tea Spot – "Tea Wellness Lifestyle Guide" – presented by World Tea Expo and The Tea House Times. Visit TheTeaSpot.com/ebook to get a complimentary copy.

"Cancer Hates Tea: A Unique Preventive and Transformative Lifestyle Change to Help Crush Cancer", from Page Street Publishing Co., is available now at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and through other fine booksellers.

ABOUT THE BOOK



"Cancer Hates Tea: A Unique Preventive and Transformative Lifestyle Change to Help Crush Cancer"



By Maria Uspenski



Page Street Publishing Co. – Dec. 13, 2016 – ISBN: 978-1-62414-312-0 – $21.99

ABOUT THE TEA SPOT, INC.



The Tea Spot, Inc. is a leading producer of handcrafted loose leaf teas and creator of Steepware®—the housewares tools that make loose tea easy. Its vision to modernize the loose leaf tea experience has held steadfast since the for-profit philanthropic company was founded by Maria Uspenski in 2004, a cancer survivor drawn to the health benefits of leaf tea during her recovery. Her message is simple and powerful: tea in its freshest form renders premium flavor, unmatched health benefits, and is eco-friendly. The company's model of social entrepreneurship incorporates its mission to foster health and wellness through loose leaf tea with its 10% Pledge. Ten percent of every sale made is donated in-kind to cancer and community wellness programs. The Tea Spot is a Boulder, Colorado-based woman owned and operated business. More at TheTeaSpot.com.

ABOUT PAGE STREET PUBLISHING CO.



Page Street Publishing Co., publisher of "Cancer Hates Tea: A Unique Preventive and Transformative Lifestyle Change to Help Crush Cancer", produces large format, full-color books, packed with original photography and is distributed by Macmillan throughout the U.S. Page Street is a proud member of 1% for the Planet and donates 1% of its annual revenue to environmental groups.

