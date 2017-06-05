Tripp Lite Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2017 Partner Program Guide

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Announced that CRN® has given Tripp Lite a 5-star rating in its 2017 Partner Program Guide.

Tripp Lite, a world-leading manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Tripp Lite a 5-star rating in its 2017 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2017 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

Tripp Lite's programs focus on ensuring partners' success and consistent growth by helping them more effectively market and sell complete Tripp Lite solutions. Resources available to channel partners include partner-specific web portals, enhanced marketing content to increase unassisted Web sales, product finders and live sales engagement with resellers. Tripp Lite also offers a comprehensive bid and deal registration program.

"For solution providers, finding the right technology vendors to partner with is crucial to the health of their business, and the vast array of choices can be overwhelming," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "Our annual Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and outlining their strengths and benefits."

"Our ability to succeed is entirely dependent on our partners' success. That's why we make supporting our partners our top priority," said Bob Nahorski, Tripp Lite's Executive Vice President – U.S. Channel Sales. "We work on growing long-term relationships backed by innovative solutions, useful selling tools and outstanding post-sales technical support."



About Tripp Lite



Outstanding product reliability and exceptional service have been Tripp Lite trademarks for 95 years. Tripp Lite’s innovations include the world’s first UPS system designed specifically for personal computers and the world’s most trusted premium surge protector–the Isobar®–with more than 19 million in use. Tripp Lite maintains the highest level of ready-to-ship inventory in the industry with more than 3,500 different products, including UPS systems, rack systems and cooling solutions, PDUs, PowerAlert® software for enterprise-level system management and control, surge protectors, KVM switches, cables and connectivity products, inverters, power strips and notebook accessories. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Tripp Lite maintains a global presence with fully staffed offices worldwide. Additional information, including a list of Tripp Lite’s sales offices and authorized reseller partners, can be found by visiting Tripp Lite’s website: http://www.tripplite.com.

About The Channel Company



The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with its dominant media, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, it connects and empowers technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, CRN draws from its deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

