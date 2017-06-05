Yamaha Unveils World’s First Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X® Technology for Immersive 3D Surround Sound

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

YAS-207 is first to incorporate “immersive sound” technology without extensive gear setup

Yamaha today introduced the YAS-207, the world’s first sound bar incorporating DTS Virtual:X®, a new post-processing virtualization technology developed by DTS Inc., making it easier than ever for people to enjoy immersive 3D surround sound in their home.

As compared with conventional surround sound, immersive sound creates a lifelike, multidimensional space with effects that move around and even above the listener for a dramatically enhanced sense of realism. Until now, reproducing immersive sound has required the use of advanced and often complex gear utilizing ceiling or up-firing speakers. By employing DTS Virtual:X, the YAS-207 offers a way to enjoy immersive sound from a simple sound bar that is sleek, affordably priced and extremely easy to set up.

While DTS Virtual:X produces the most convincing envelopment from content designed in object-based immersive formats, such as DTS:X™, it also works its magic on any stereo or multichannel content, upmixing non-immersive soundtracks and even music to create spacious 3D sound with a height dimension. DTS Virtual:X also makes game play more enveloping.

“For over a decade Yamaha has led innovation in sound bars by finding new ways to make things easier for our customers while also providing a better listening experience,” said Robert Goedken, general manager, AV division, Yamaha Corporation of America. “We’re excited to add this new technology from DTS to our YAS-207 sound bar as it helps us deliver on both of these goals. It’s a technological innovation that people are really going to love.”

“We are immensely proud of our DTS Virtual:X technology and pleased that Yamaha will incorporate it into the YAS-207 sound bar,” said Joanna Skrdlant, general manager, home audio, DTS. “We are constantly working to develop and evolve the next generation of premium immersive audio technology and are confident that listeners will be thrilled with their DTS Virtual:X experience.”

Beyond bringing immersive 3D surround to a broader audience with DTS Virtual:X, the YAS-207 is a remarkable new sound bar in its own right. Indeed, it is a worthy successor and replacement to the YAS-203, a go-to favorite in the Yamaha line with a reputation for offering exceptional sound quality and value.

Aesthetically the YAS-207 features a completely new design, with a thinner profile main bar (only 2-3/8” high) meant for placement in front of TVs without blocking the screen image or for wall-mounting under a TV using its built-in keyholes. The included companion wireless subwoofer is compact for its performance level, with a vertical rectangular shape that provides flexible placement options in discreet locations.

The YAS-207 packs all the latest high-performance connectivity options, including an HDMI® input and HDMI output to pass 4K high dynamic range (HDR) video at up to 60 frames per second to 4K TVs from an HDMI-connected 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc™ player or 4K streaming media player. The sound bar’s HDMI output features an audio return channel (ARC) to receive stereo and multichannel audio from over-the-air TV broadcasts and from smart TV video-streaming apps ‒ making an additional cable connection unnecessary.

With its Clear Voice function, the YAS-207 is ideal for avid TV viewers, raising dialogue levels in news, sports and other TV programs to make voices more intelligible while maintaining overall sound quality.

Stereo Bluetooth® lets consumers play music from any Bluetooth-connected mobile device. A free controller app for Apple® and Android™ mobile devices uses Bluetooth to control the YAS-207 via an intuitive interface.

Yamaha Innovation in Sound Bars



As the world’s first sound bar to incorporate DTS Virtual:X, the YAS-207 follows in the footsteps of other key Yamaha innovations in the sound bar category. Yamaha was the first in the world to offer a sound bar with immersive 3D object-based surround decoding with the high-performance YSP-5600 (available at $1,599.95 MSRP). Yamaha was also the first to introduce true surround sound from a sound bar using its proprietary Digital Sound Projector technology, which generates multiple sound beams that reflect off side and back walls to reach the ears of home theater enthusiasts. The technology still delivers the highest levels of true surround sound from a sound bar.

Pricing and Availability



The Yamaha YAS-207 will be available in July at a $299.95 MSRP. Initially, it will ship with a conventional virtual surround processing technology on board that is like other current Yamaha sound bar models. It will be upgradeable to DTS Virtual:X via a firmware update expected in August. By fall, DTS Virtual:X will come preloaded on the sound bar.

For more about the YAS-207, please visit http://4wrd.it/YAS207SOUNDBAR

