BEBE AU LAIT ACQUIRES PUJ – The Acquisition Complements Bebe au Lait’s Range of Products for Mom and Baby

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Bebe au Lait®, the award-winning designer and manufacturer of premium mom and baby soft goods, announced today that it has acquired Puj, the innovative baby bath accessories company.

Bebe au Lait®, the award-winning designer and manufacturer of premium mom and baby soft goods, announced today that it has acquired Puj, the innovative baby bath accessories company.

Both brands share the mission of simplifying parenthood through thoughtfully designed mom and baby products, each developing a diverse range of products that support parents in their everyday lives, including products for nursing, sleeping, feeding and bathing.

The acquisition of Puj builds on Bebe au Lait’s foundation, and expands their range beyond soft goods. Both brands strongly believe in the importance of providing simple solutions to the everyday challenges of parenting, a commitment that can be especially seen in Puj’s unique Puj Tub: a baby bathtub that flexibly folds and conforms to nearly any sink.

“We have long-admired Puj founders-Ben and Katie’s unique design aesthetic and the highly-respected brand they have built together. Bebe au Lait can now leverage our knowledge and expertise to build upon Puj’s success. We are very happy that Ben and Katie will continue to be highly involved in Puj and will stay on in the company as shareholders. We are thrilled to have two brands with product offerings that integrate seamlessly into families lives.” Says Ronnie Ekelund, CEO and Co-Founder of Bebe au Lait.

“The idea that we now get to work together to further drive innovation for parents is a dream come true. Between Bebe au Lait's expertise in soft goods and Puj's experience with hard goods, we will be unstoppable together. When brilliant minds come together with 1 common goal; Magic Happens!" says Katie Richardson, Co-Founder, Puj

Both brands will continue to design and manufacture products under their respective brand names.

###

About Bebe au Lait



Founded in 2004 by a husband and wife duo, Ronnie and Claire Ekelund, Bebe au Lait is dedicated to creating high quality products that are both functional and stylish. Bebe au Lait offers a broad range of award-winning products, which began with a Nursing Cover and now includes Nursing Pillows, Nursing Scarves, Swaddle Blankets, Snuggle Blankets, Crib Sheets, Car Seat Covers, Hooded Towels, Bibs, Wet-Dry Bags and more. Bebe au Lait is committed to producing products of the highest quality that exceed all applicable safety standards and stand the test of everyday use. Distributed in over 60 countries in both independent boutiques and major retailers such as Nordstrom, buybuy BABY, Babies ‘R’ Us and Target. Bébé au Lait is a global lifestyle brand.

For more on Bebe au Lait, please visit: http://www.bebeaulait.com

About Puj



Puj was founded in 2009 by the husband and wife design team of Ben and Katie Richardson around the core values of “simplicity, family, and independence”. As designers and parents of four themselves, Ben and Katie are uniquely positioned to understand and address the everyday needs of parents, and solve those problems through superior design. Their first product, the Puj Tub, evolved out of their frustration bathing their second child when he was a newborn. Puj has since expanded its product offerings to include a wide range of child and baby bath accessories, including hooded towels, faucet covers, bath treads, and knee and arm pads for parents.

For more on Puj, please visit: http://www.puj.com





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/06/prweb14398257.htm