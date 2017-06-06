BP3 Global Software and Services Now Available on the G-Cloud 9 Digital Marketplace

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

BP3 Global, Ltd. (http://www.bp-3.com) , a global service provider of digital process automation, decision management and analytics software and services, is now able to provide and supply services under the cloud software and cloud support categories of Crown Commercial Service (CCS) G-Cloud 9 Digital Marketplace.

G-Cloud Digital Marketplace is an online store offered through the UK Government that allows public-sector organizations to search for cloud services from a list of approved suppliers. This service aims to ease the IT buying process by buying services through frameworks which is faster and cheaper than entering into individual procurement contracts.

BP3’s Brazos UI, Brazos Portal, and Neches are among the products available on the Digital Marketplace. BP3’s Brazos UI enables dazzling user experience while topping the competition in time to delivery, ease of use, and end user productivity. Brazos Portal gives users a single location to complete their work and federates across environments. Neches is a static analysis tool used to decrease the maintenance cost of your process automation project. BP3 was also approved for services including our world class consulting services, business evaluation services, environment monitoring and BP3’s Labs team, the premier support team for you digital automation needs.

By joining G-Cloud 9 as a supplier, BP3’s highly acclaimed digital process transformation platform and 24/7 global support is made widely available to government agencies.

“We welcome the opportunity to expand our presence within the UK government and are confident that we can continue to drive success in business transformations.” said David Brakoniecki, Managing Director, Europe.

ABOUT BP3



BP3 delivers transformative solutions that help enterprise-level organizations improve overall performance by connecting people, processes and technologies. We provide business process, decision management and analytics software and services to Fortune 500 businesses in the financial services, retail, healthcare and energy sectors. Our Brazos Platform has been powering thousands of digital transformations and customer experiences since 2007 and solves complex business problems for businesses all over the world. BP3’s European headquarters is London, England with other European offices in Amsterdam, and Copenhagen.

ABOUT THE CROWN COMMERCIAL SERVICE (CCS)



The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) brings together policy, advice and direct buying; providing commercial services to the public sector and saving money for the taxpayer. CCS is an executive agency, sponsored by the Cabinet Office.

GCloud is the UK public sector framework through which public bodies can find people and technology for digital projects through their online Digital Marketplace. You can buy or sell cloud services through the G-Cloud framework and digital outcomes, specialists and user research services.

