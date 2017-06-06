Eat, Drink and Travel Kynder: Hospitality Served ‘Airbnb-Style’

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Kynder is the first eco-conscious travel platform spotlighting unique hospitality establishments with sustainable and fair labor practices.

Kynder (http://www.kynder.net), the online travel platform built for eco-conscious travelers, has successfully launched in the San Francisco Bay Area. Kynder does the research so travelers don’t have to—by uncovering the stories of authentic, sustainably-minded hospitality establishments and making them easy to find within local neighborhoods or when visiting a new city.

What Inspired Kynder?



Founder Lourée Maya found there was no compelling resource for travelers, like herself, who prefer to patronize local, independent, eco-conscious hospitality businesses—nor one that really showcased the heart and soul behind these businesses. She set out to create a distilled travel platform that celebrates hospitality with heart, authenticity and transparency—to celebrate kinder businesses and to educate guests who prefer a more meaningful experience.

“There’s a brilliant movement for ethical fashion. We need to raise the same awareness and passion for ethical hospitality,” states Lourée Maya, Kynder founder (http://www.kynder.net/about). “This means taking a deeper look at where hospitality companies source their products, how they help protect the environment, and how they treat their staff. Kynder supports a purer definition of what hospitality is meant to be—caring for people and the planet we inhabit.”

Accordingly, all hospitality establishments are reviewed and accepted based on the following considerations:

1. Eco/Ethical Values and Practices



2. Fair Labor Practices



3. Aesthetic/Quality/Uniqueness



4. Purpose-Driven Missions/Community Engagement

Hospitality is Back



Somewhere along the line, the billion-dollar business of hospitality and travel lost its heart and focus. Mainstream travel platforms replace the heart of a business with reviewers’ versions of a business or serve primarily as impersonal booking engines. Airbnb filled the void by reminding travelers what community and heartfelt hospitality feels like.

Kynder creates a neighborhood of kindness and connection in the hospitality industry—by sharing the heartfelt mission of establishments and welcoming guests and hosts to feel part of the Kynder community. Kynder is the Airbnb for the hospitality industry.

The full list of Kynder Collective members follows: HI Hostel Fisherman’s Wharf, Café Franco, San Francisco Zen Center, Ratna Ling Retreat, Sixth Course Artisan Confections, Twirl and Dip, Tara’s Organic Ice Cream, 1951 Coffee Company, Far Leaves Tea, All Good Pizza, Kaleidoscope Coffee, Loving Cup, Nourish Café, Provender Coffee + Food, and Summer Kitchen + Bakeshop.

ABOUT KYNDER



